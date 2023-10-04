USD/JPY sticks to gains around 149.20-25 area, intervention fears act as headwind

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • USD/JPY builds on the overnight solid recovery from a three-week low, albeit lacks follow-through.
  • The underlying strong USD bullish sentiment turns out to be a key factor lending support to the pair.
  • Intervention fears, along with the risk-off mood, seem to underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap gains.

The USD/JPY pair gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and moves further away from its lowest level since September 14, around the 147.25-147.30 area touched the previous day. Spot prices trade around the 149.20 region, up 0.15% for the day, though lack bullish conviction in the wake of jawboning by Japanese authorities to defend the domestic currency.

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated that rapid FX moves are undesirable and that the government will not rule out any options against excessive moves. Suzuki, meanwhile, added that he doesn’t want to comment on whether Japan intervened in the FX market, so did Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda. It is worth recalling that the Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthened sharply against its American counterpart late Tuesday, with the USD/JPY pair tumbling nearly 300 pips from levels just above the 150.00 psychological mark, or a fresh 11-month high.

Nevertheless, speculations that Japan will intervene in the FX market to combat a sustained depreciation in the JPY might keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the major. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off environment could further benefit the JPY's relative safe-haven status and contribute to capping the USD/JPY pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), which stands tall near its highest level since November 2022 and remains well supported by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook.

Several Fed officials recently backed the case for at least one more rate hike by the end of this year to bring inflation back to the 2% target. Adding to this, the better-than-expected release of the monthly JOLTS report on Tuesday, showing that there were an estimated 9.61 million open jobs in August, brought wage inflation back on the agenda. This, in turn, reaffirms expectations that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer and could extend the rate-hiking cycle into 2024, which lifts the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a fresh 16-peak and continues to underpin the Greenback.

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and suggests that any meaningful corrective slide around the USD/JPY pair is more likely to get bought into. Market participants now look to the US macro data – the ADP report on private-sector employment and the ISM Services PMI – later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, should influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the major.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 149.19
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 149.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 148.21
Daily SMA50 146
Daily SMA100 143.42
Daily SMA200 138.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 150.16
Previous Daily Low 147.32
Previous Weekly High 149.71
Previous Weekly Low 148.25
Previous Monthly High 149.71
Previous Monthly Low 144.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 148.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 149.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 147.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 145.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 144.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 151.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.19

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD regains 0.6300 despite a cautious mood

AUD/USD regains 0.6300 despite a cautious mood

AUD/USD is trading above 0.6300, attempting a recovery from a fresh 11-month low in early Asia on Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar uptrend, despite a cautious market mood. Top-tier US data is in focus for fresh directives. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sticks to gains around 149.20-25 area, intervention fears act as headwind

USD/JPY sticks to gains around 149.20-25 area, intervention fears act as headwind

USD/JPY builds on the overnight solid recovery from a three-week low, albeit lacks follow-through. The underlying strong USD bullish sentiment turns out to be a key factor lending support to the pair. Intervention fears, along with the risk-off mood, seem to underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold extends losses toward $1,800, focus on US employment data

Gold extends losses toward $1,800, focus on US employment data

Gold price continues its losing streak that began on September 25, trading lower around $1,820 per troy ounce during the early Asian trading session on Wednesday. The prices of Gold are facing downward pressure amid risk-off sentiment and a stronger US Dollar (USD).

Gold News

Optimism price fails to pick up on whales’ bullishness as short-term traders gain dominance

Optimism price fails to pick up on whales’ bullishness as short-term traders gain dominance

Optimism price did not note any recovery in the past couple of days and has instead been stuck in a downtrend for the entire two months of August and September. Interestingly, this price action did not induce any bearishness in the investors’ behavior but did make it slightly difficult to note a recovery.

Read more

ISM Services PMI Preview: Downside surprise could trigger US Dollar buying opportunity Premium

ISM Services PMI Preview: Downside surprise could trigger US Dollar buying opportunity

What goes up must come down – that adage has been relevant to the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the past six months, with data zigzagging between beats and misses. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures