- USD/JPY slides below 110 on the back of dollar weakness.
- Market sentiment is downbeat, benefiting the safe-haven status of the Japanese yen vs the greenback.
- On Thursday, the US Jobless Claims and the Retail Sales will be released.
After posting a three-day high during the Asian session, the USD/JPY turned around and is trading around 109.59, down 0.33% on the day, on broad US dollar weakness. The greenback has been dragged by a fall of 3.46% in the US 10-year benchmark rate.
The market sentiment remains in risk-off mode, so the market dumps everything with the “risk” word attached, benefiting the Japanese yen. The US 10-year Treasury yield, which positively correlates with the USD/JPY pair, is down in the session four basis points, currently at 1.284%. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is down 0.10%, trading at 92.51.
US inflation figures prompted a dollar sell-off
In the US, the Core Consumer Price Index in August rose 4% against 4.3% foreseen by economists. It is the slowest pace in six months, insinuating that inflation has potentially peaked. This reaffirms the Fed’s “transitory” thesis. Nevertheless, despite waning inflation, supply chain disruptions and semiconductor chip shortages remain in play and could exert inflationary pressures.
That said, if the "transitory" theory of price rises takes hold, the US dollar could continue its downtrend. Retail Sales figures for August and consumer confidence data for September are due this week.
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|109.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.89
|Daily SMA50
|109.95
|Daily SMA100
|109.82
|Daily SMA200
|107.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.16
|Previous Daily Low
|109.84
|Previous Weekly High
|110.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.62
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges as US Core CPI misses with 4%
EUR/USD is rising quickly from 1.18 after US Core CPI significantly missed estimates with 4% YoY against 4.2% projected. The chances of Fed tapering have dropped.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.39 on weak US inflation
GBP/USD has jumped toward 1.39 after US Core CPI missed with 4% YoY. Earlier, sterling suffered from Brexit concerns and mixed inflation data.
XAU/USD rebounds above $1,790 after US inflation data
Gold dropped toward the lower limit of its horizontal trading channel at $1,782 in the early American session on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound with the greenback facing renewed bearish pressure on inflation data.
Bitcoin price could jump to $51,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
Palantir Technologies: Why is the stock falling now?
Palantir shares continue to retrace after failing the resistance test. The stock had been strong after the results but ran out of fuel. PLTR heading back to support at $24.69.