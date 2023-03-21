USD/JPY steadily climbs to 132.30 area amid positive risk tone, upside seems limited

- USD/JPY regains strong positive traction on Tuesday and draws support from a combination of factors.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven JPY and acts as a tailwind amid a modest USD strength.
- Bets for a less hawkish Fed warrant caution for USD bulls and might cap any further gains for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair builds on the previous day's recovery from the vicinity of mid-130.00s, or its lowest level since February 10 and gains strong follow-through traction on Tuesday. The positive momentum remains uninterrupted through the first half of the European session and lifts spot prices to a fresh daily high, around the 132.25-132.30 region in the last hour.
A generally positive risk tone undermines demand for the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. The news that UBS will rescue Credit Suisse in a $3.24 billion deal helps ease fears of widespread contagion risk and boosts investors' confidence. This is evident from a further recovery in the equity markets, which, along with a modest US Dollar bounce from a five-week low touched on Monday, remains supportive of the intraday move up.
The USD draws some support from a further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, though expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will adopt a less hawkish stance keeps a lid on any meaningful upside. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of a 25 bps Fed rate hike on Wednesday. Investors also expect that the US central bank might even cut rates during the second half of the year and the speculations were fueled by the recent collapse of two mid-size US banks.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday. Investors will closely scrutinize the accompanying statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference for clues about the future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics in the near term and help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
In the meantime, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the release of the US Existing Home Sales data, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment could further contribute to producing short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|131.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.06
|Daily SMA50
|132.53
|Daily SMA100
|135.1
|Daily SMA200
|137.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.65
|Previous Daily Low
|130.54
|Previous Weekly High
|135.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.56
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
