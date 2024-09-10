USD/JPY steadily climbs back closer to mid-143.00s, upside potential seems limited

- USD/JPY ticks higher for the second straight day and draws support from a combination of factors.
- A downward revision of Japan’s GDP print and a positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven JPY.
- Reduced bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut in September push the USD higher and further lend support.
The USD/JPY pair turns positive for the second straight day following an early Asian session dip to the 142.85 region, albeit it lacks bullish conviction. Spot prices currently trade with a mild positive bias just below mid-143.00s and remain well within the striking distance of a one-month low touched last Friday.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to be undermined by data published on Monday, which showed that the economy grew at a slightly slower pace than initially reported in the second quarter. This could possibly complicate the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) plan to hike interest rates further in the coming months. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone around the equity markets dents demand for the safe-haven JPY and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying interest.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs to a multi-day peak amid reduced bets for a larger, 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September. The markets, however, have fully priced in at least a 25 bps Fed rate cut move later this month. In contrast, the BoJ is expected to hike interest rates again by the end of this year. This might hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the USD/JPY pair and cap gains.
Investors might also prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday before placing fresh directional bets. Hence, a strong follow-through buying is needed in order to confirm that the USD/JPY pair has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move amid absent relevant US macro data on Tuesday. That said, speeches by influential FOMC members might provide some impetus later during the US session.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with monthly lows near 0.6650 ahead of China's trade data
AUD/USD sits at the monthly low near 0.6650 in Tuesday's Asian trading, undermined by weak Australian sentiment data and sustained US Dollar strength. Markets turn cautious amid persistent China economic concerns, awaiting Chinese trade figures for fresh trading incentives.
USD/JPY stalls upside near 143.50, as risk sentiment sours
USD/JPY turns south toward 143.00 early Tuesday, having faced rejection near 143.50. The pair is weighed down by the renewed haven demand for the Japanese Yen, as China's slowdown woes temper risk sentiment. The downside, however, could be capped by the US Dollar recovery.
Gold price ticks lower in a familiar range amid some follow-through USD buying
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's move up from the $2,485 region and ticks lower during the Asian session on Tuesday amid some follow-through US Dollar strength. Investors trimmed their bets for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September following the release of mixed US monthly jobs report on Friday.
Dogecoin leads meme coin recovery following positive investor sentiment
Dogecoin is up more than 8% on Monday, as it's leading the entire meme coin sector on a rebound. The top meme coin could see a massive rally if it completes a key move within a falling wedge.
Week ahead: ECB poised to cut again, US CPI to get final say on size of Fed cut
ECB is expected to ease again, but will it be another ‘hawkish cut’? US CPI report will be the last inflation update before September FOMC. UK monthly data flurry begins with employment and GDP numbers.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.