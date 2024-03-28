USD/JPY hovers at 151.28, with traders wary of potential Japanese market intervention to support the Yen.

US Q4 GDP growth surpasses expectations at 3.4%, while jobless claims and consumer sentiment indicate a robust economy.

Fed Governor Waller's hawkish stance underscores the need for sustained inflation progress, influencing rate cut expectations.

The USD/JPY remains subdued during the North American session, trading at 151.28, almost flat, amid renewed fears of Japan’s intervening in the markets to cap the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakness.

USD/JPY trades cautiously with US economic growth and job data in focus, alongside Japan's intervention warnings

Market sentiment is mixed amid thin liquidity trading as the year's first quarter ends. US economic data revealed the country grew 3.4% in the last quarter of 2023, exceeding the preliminary reading of 3.2%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the meantime, inflation measures on a quarterly basis hit the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) objective of 2%,

Other data showed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending March 23 were below market expectations of a 215K increase and came to 210K, lower than the previous week. The data shows that the labor market remains tight, which could deter the Fed from cutting rates.

At the same time, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index rose to its highest level since July 2021, climbing to 79.4, exceeding estimates of 76.5. Pending Home Sales recovered in February, increasing 1.6% MoM after plunging -4.7% in January and above the consensus of 1.5%.

On Wednesday, the Fed’s Governor Christopher Waller delivered hawkish remarks. He said that rates need to be higher for longer than expected and that more inflation progress is needed before supporting a rate cut. He sees the beginning of the easing cycle in 2024, though he suggests that back-to-back months of inflation data heading to 2% are needed.

On the Japanese front, the Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions revealed that members said that Yield Curve Control, negative interest rates, and other measures of stimulus accomplished their roles. Meanwhile, Japanese authorities' verbal intervention deterred traders from opening fresh long bets in the USD/JPY pair as intervention threats loom.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The daily chart suggests the USD/JPY has peaked at around the 151.20/151.90 area, although the bullish bias remains. A clear break above 152.00, could pave the way for challenging 153.00. On the other hand, a pullback is seen if sellers push the exchange rate below 151.00, with the Tenkan/Sen seen as first support at 150.44, followed by 150.00 and the Senkou Span A at 149.84.