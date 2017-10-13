USD/JPY: stabilizing below key 21-D SMA and 112 handle

USD/JPY: stabilizing below key 21-D SMA and 112 handleBy Ross J Burland
USD/JPY is currently111.96 having made a high of 111.97 and a low of 111.83.
USD/JPY oped with a bearish gap that has since been filled and trades sideways in the Tokyo open. USD/JPY, however, broke out of the recent and familiar ranges on the 112 handle in a move below the 21-DMA. The post CPI data low was at 111.69. Also, the US 10-year yield continues to appears to be a powerful contemporaneous indicator of the dollar-yen exchange rate, as analysts at Brown Brother Harriman noted:
" The correlation between the two, on a percentage change basis appears to be near a record high. The US 10-year yield fell 13 bp since the post-US jobs data high near 2.40%. It has fallen through its 20-day moving average for the first time in over a month. The dollar recorded its lows against the yen for the year on September 8, the same day the 10-year yield bottomed just above 2.0%."
N.Korea ready for missile launch ahead of US-South Korea drill
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the daily chart indicates that the pair settled below the 23.6% retracement of its September rally, but also noted that technical indicators entered negative territory with sharp downward slopes:
"The 100 and 200 DMAs are converging horizontally between the current price and the 38.2% retracement of the previous month's rally, this last at 111.10. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair presents a neutral-to-bearish stance, now developing below its 100 SMA, but above the 200 SMA, while technical indicators head marginally lower within negative territory," Valeria noted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.