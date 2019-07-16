USD/JPY spikes to fresh session tops, around 108.15-20 area on upbeat US retail sales

- US monthly retail sales figures surpass market expectations and boost the USD.
- A modest pickup in the US bond yields remained supportive ahead of Powell’s speech.
The greenback picked up the pace in reaction to the upbeat US retails sales data and lifted the USD/JPY pair to fresh session tops, around the 108.15 region in the last hour.
Data released on Tuesday showed that the headline retails sales recorded a stronger growth of 0.4% in June, matching the previous month's downwardly revised reading and surpassing consensus estimates that pointed to a modest 0.1% rise.
Adding to this, sales excluding automobiles and the closely watched Control Group sales also bettered market expectations, which against the backdrop of a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields provided a goodish lift to the US Dollar.
Barring the initial reaction, the uptick lacked any strong follow-through as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech, which will be looked upon for fresh clues about the central bank's policy outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide, nears the 1.1200 figure
The shared currency is suffering from speculation the ECB will steepen easing and German Business Sentiment falling by more-than-anticipated. Upbeat US Retail Sales sent the pair further down toward the 1.1200 figure.
GBP/USD collapsed to fresh 2019 lows
Robust employment data fell short of supporting the Pound, badly hurt from mounting fears about a hard-Brexit, after PM’s candidates, Johnson and Hunt said that the Irish backstop is “dead” and would seek for a new daily, something the EU is not willing to do.
USD/JPY: risk sentiment skews the pair to the downside
Political and economic turmoil in Europe weighed on the market’s sentiment. US Retail Sales seen posting a modest advance in June. USD/JPY to resume its decline if the 107.70 support gives up.
Gold keeps the red near $1410 level ahead of Powell’s speech
Gold finally broke down of its consolidative trading range and tumbled to fresh session lows, below $1410 level during the early North-American session.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US data/Powell
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.