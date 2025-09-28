- USD/JPY edges lower to near 149.50 in Monday’s early Asian session.
- US core PCE inflation steadied at 2.9% YoY in August as expected.
- Expectations that the BoJ might delay rate hikes could undermine the Japanese Yen.
The USD/JPY pair loses ground to around 149.50 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index indicated the Federal Reserve (Fed) is keeping the central bank on pace for interest rate reductions ahead. Traders await the Fedspeak later on Monday for fresh impetus.
Data released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday showed that the US PCE rose 2.7% YoY in August versus 2.6% in July. This figure came in line with the market expectation. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 2.9% YoY in August, matching July's increase and analysts' estimate. On a monthly basis, the PCE and the core PCE increased 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.
Though the US central bank targets inflation at 2%, the reports are unlikely to change course for policymakers who last week indicated they see two more 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts before the end of the year. Markets are strongly betting on a rate reduction in October, though there’s a bit less enthusiasm for another move in December. Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a lot will depend on upcoming economic data.
On the other hand, political uncertainty in Japan might weigh on the JPY and create a tailwind for the pair. Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election will take place on 4 October and the outcome could delay the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) if a candidate with dovish views is selected.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, retargets 1.1700
EUR/USD now accelerates its rebound and approaches the key 1.1700 barrier in quite an optimistic end of the trading week. The daily uptick in spot follows the renewed downside bias in the US Dollar, as latest PCE prints seem to have left further rate cuts by the Fed on the table.
GBP/USD extends its bounce, flirts with 1.3400
GBP/USD regains composure and reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks on Friday. Indeed, Cable’s recovery comes on the back of the resurgence of the selling impulse in the Greenbac, particularly as investors continue to assess August’s PCE readings.
Gold looks firmer, $3,800 looms closer
Gold adds to Thursday’s optimism and advances toward its recent record highs near the $3,800 region per troy ounce on Friday. The move higher in the yellow metal metal comes as the downside pressuro on the Greenback gathers pace amid lower yields and bets of further rate cuts by the Fed.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.