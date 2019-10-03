USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies

- Economic activity in the service sector loses momentum in the United States (US).
- US Dollar Index fell sharply to 98.70 area on the disappointing data.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is now down nearly 5% on the day.
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September. As of writing, the pair, which touched its lowest level since early September at 106.49, was trading at 106.56, erasing 0.57% on a daily basis.
Bearish pressure surrounding the USD strengthens
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in September slumped to 52.6 from 56.4 in August and missed the market expectation of 55 by a wide margin. After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a tight range near the 99 handle, the US Dollar Index turned south on the weak data and was last down 0.25% at 98.78.
The PMI reading also caused recession fears to escalate and weighed on the risk sentiment to provide an additional boost to the safe-haven JPY. Reflecting the shift in the market mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its slide and is now losing 4.7% at 1.532%. Furthermore, Wall Street's main indexes remain in the negative territory as investors stay away from risky assets.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the session and the performance of major equity indexes in Asia could impact the pair's action. Participants will also be paying close attention to the labour market data from the United States.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|107.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.7
|Daily SMA50
|107.06
|Daily SMA100
|107.77
|Daily SMA200
|109.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.9
|Previous Daily Low
|107.04
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY: challenging the neckline of a double top figure
Trade turmoil adds to concerns about US economic growth. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.0 in September. USD/JPY at risk of falling toward the 105.50 price zone.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.