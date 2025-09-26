USD/JPY slips as US PCE data and tariff concerns curb Greenback’s momentum

- USD/JPY retreats after a two-day rally that pushed it to its highest level in eight weeks.
- US core PCE inflation rose 0.2% MoM in August, in line with forecasts.
- The US Dollar Index eases from three-week highs as traders react to US PCE and tariff headlines.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) firms against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/JPY taking a breather after a sharp two-day rally that had propelled it to its strongest level since August 1 on Thursday.
At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading around 149.50, as the Greenback’s recent rally loses momentum. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major peers, is easing from three-week highs and trading near 98.18 as traders react to the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data.
US inflation data released on Friday came in broadly in line with expectations. The core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of underlying price trends, rose 0.2% month-on-month in August, down from July’s originally reported 0.3% (revised to 0.2%), while the annual core rate held steady at 2.9%.
The headline PCE index rose 0.3% MoM, matching forecasts, and the yearly rate edged up to 2.7% from 2.6% in July, indicating that headline price pressure remains persistent even as core inflation stabilizes.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index slipped to 55.1 in September from 55.4 in August, while the Consumer Expectations Index edged down to 51.7 from 51.8. The survey’s 1-year inflation expectation eased slightly to 4.7% from 4.8%, and the 5-year inflation expectation declined to 3.7% from 3.9%.
In Japan, data released earlier on Friday showed that the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), a leading indicator of nationwide trends, showed inflation rose 2.5% YoY in September, the same pace as in August after that month’s figure was revised down to 2.5% from 2.6%.
The core CPI excluding fresh food also rose 2.5% YoY, undershooting market expectations of 2.8%, while the measure that excludes both food and energy slowed to 2.5% YoY from 3.0% in August.
Beyond the data, market uncertainty resurfaced as tariff headlines returned to unsettle investors. Traders digested fresh trade-policy friction after US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that, starting October 1, the US will impose a 100% tariff on branded or patented pharmaceutical products not made in America, a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture, and a 25% tariff on heavy trucks manufactured abroad. The renewed trade tensions dented risk appetite and curbed demand for the Greenback even as inflation figures came broadly in line with expectations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, retargets 1.1700
EUR/USD now accelerates its rebound and approaches the key 1.1700 barrier in quite an optimistic end of the trading week. The daily uptick in spot follows the renewed downside bias in the US Dollar, as latest PCE prints seem to have left further rate cuts by the Fed on the table.
GBP/USD extends its bounce, flirts with 1.3400
GBP/USD regains composure and reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks on Friday. Indeed, Cable’s recovery comes on the back of the resurgence of the selling impulse in the Greenbac, particularly as investors continue to assess August’s PCE readings.
Gold looks firmer, $3,800 looms closer
Gold adds to Thursday’s optimism and advances toward its recent record highs near the $3,800 region per troy ounce on Friday. The move higher in the yellow metal metal comes as the downside pressuro on the Greenback gathers pace amid lower yields and bets of further rate cuts by the Fed.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.