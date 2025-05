"Japan private sector activity slips back into contraction in May. The composite PMI fell to 49.8 vs. 51.2 in April, the services PMI dropped 1.6 points to 50.8, and the manufacturing PMI improved 0.3 points to 49.0. The swaps market ignored the data and still implies 50bps of BOJ rate hikes to 1.00% over the next two years."

"The BOJ is currently trimming its JGB purchases by about ¥400 billion per quarter and will conduct an interim assessment of the plan for the reduction of its purchase amount of JGBs at the June 2025 Monetary Policy Meeting (MPM). Given the recent turmoil in the JGB market, we expect the bank to maintain the current pace and underscore that it stands ready to make one-off purchases as needed to smooth market functioning."

"Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Asahi Noguchi acknowledged the 'sudden' move in yields but noted 'I can’t simply conclude that they are abnormal…so I believe it would be inappropriate to intervene without reason and attempt to manipulate the situation in any way'."

USD/JPY had a brief uptick after the US and Japan confirmed existing currency policy and did not discuss foreign exchange levels. USD/JPY subsequently edged lower while Japanese government bond yields are breaking higher at the long-end of the curve, BBH FX analysts report.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.