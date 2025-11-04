USD/JPY slides on verbal intervention, risk-off mood – ING
USD/JPY drops sharply as renewed verbal intervention from Japan’s finance minister and weaker global equities spark safe-haven demand and short-covering in Japanese Yen (JPY), ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
Equity selloff and short covering boost JPY
"This morning, we are seeing a sizeable drop in USD/JPY. That is likely being driven by more verbal FX intervention from the Japanese finance minister and a drop in global equity futures. It is a signal that the yen remains a go-to currency for safe-haven demand (which has been lackluster of late), but also that the extensive short positioning on JPY can fuel rapid rallies."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.