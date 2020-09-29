USD/JPY sits near 2-week tops, around 105.70 region

- USD/JPY caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and climbed to fresh two-week tops.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
- A mildly softer USD did little to influence the pair ahead of US presidential debate.
The USD/JPY pair climbed to two-week week tops during the early European session, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 105.70 supply zone.
Following the previous day's good two-way price moves, the pair managed to regain positive traction on Tuesday and seemed rather unaffected by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. The upbeat market mood – as depicted by a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and was seen as a key factor driving the USD/JPY pair higher.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by upbeat Chinese data released over the weekend, which offered signs of economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy. Adding to this, the latest optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures further boosted investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and drove flows away from traditional safe-haven currencies.
Meanwhile, worries about the ever-increasing coronavirus pandemic and the US political uncertainty continued lending some support to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. Hence, the key focus will remain on the first US presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden, due later this Tuesday at 01:00 GMT.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD/JPY pair. Later during the early North American session, the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 105.70-80 region has the potential to push the USD/JPY pair beyond the 106.00 mark. The pair might aim back to test the 106.25-30 supply zone before eventually climbing to 100-day SMA hurdle near the 106.60-65 region.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|105.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.61
|Daily SMA50
|105.84
|Daily SMA100
|106.66
|Daily SMA200
|107.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.69
|Previous Daily Low
|105.26
|Previous Weekly High
|105.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|104
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback
EUR/USD is consolidating the recent corrective advance towards 1.1700, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board, despite the risk-on market mood. Eurozone/ US Consumer Confidence data, Fedspeak in focus ahead of the first US Presidential election debate.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight
GBP/USD keeps buyers hopeful, despite the US dollar’s recent recoveries while holding gains above 1.2850. The cable extends gains, mainly driven by the Brexit-positive headlines but stays challenged ahead of the crucial departure talks in Brussels.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed
WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.