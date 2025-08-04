"We continue to look for BoJ to hike rate at some point later this year. Political uncertainty (referring to PM Ishiba’s political career/ LDP leadership), credit rating concerns (dependent on fiscal health) and carry allure may still be somewhat supportive of USD/JPY but 'sell USD' trade momentum can negate."

'Right now I don’t see us being behind the curve. Neither do I think there’s a high risk we’ll fall behind... We don’t see the fog suddenly lifting over trade, despite progress made through the US-Japan deal'. Mild bullish momentum on daily chart is fading while RSI fell. Near term consolidation; bias still to sell rallies. Support at 147.10/40 levels (21 DMA, 38.2% fibo), 145.60/80 levels (50, 100 DMAs). Resistance at 149.40/70 levels (200 DMA, 50% fibo retracement of 2025 high to low), 151 levels (recent high)."

"Specifically, he said 'the government is deeply concerned about trends in the currency market, including speculative movements' and that 'it’s important for exchange rates to remain stable, reflecting economic fundamentals'. Earlier on Friday, USD/JPY had traded a high of 150.92 after BoJ Governor Ueda’s press conference lacked hint on timing of next rate hike."

USD/JPY turned sharply lower as US payrolls underwhelmed while Finance Minister also commented on FX moves after the pair rose above 150-levels. Pair was last at 147.70, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.