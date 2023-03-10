USD/JPY seems to have moved into a consolidative theme – UOB

According to Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, USD/JPY is seen trading within 135.00/138.00 range for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view for USD to trade in range between 136.50 and 137.55 was incorrect as it plummeted to a low of 135.94 before settling at 136.14 (-0.87%). The sharp drop appears to be running ahead and while there is scope for USD to weaken, any decline is viewed as a lower trading range of 135.50/137.00. In other words, a sustained drop below 135.50 is unlikely.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “On Wednesday (08 Mar, spot at 137.30), we highlighted the surge in momentum is expected to lead to further USD strength, likely towards 138.20. USD subsequently rose to 137.91 before pulling back and yesterday, the pullback took out our ‘strong support’ level of 136.20. The breach of the ‘strong support’ indicates that USD is unlikely to advance further. USD appears to have entered a consolidation phase and it is likely to trade within a range of 135.00/138.00 for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is treading water just below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the European open. The pair is defending minor gains amid a rebound in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment sours ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data and ECB Chief Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.1950 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.1950 area in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the real GDP grew by 0.3% in January, surpassing the market expectation of 0.1%. On a negative note, Industrial and Manufacturing Production contracted.
Gold rebounds from $1,830 as USD Index turns subdued
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered a break above the consolidation formed in a $2 range in the Asian session. On a broader note, the precious metal is inside the woods as $1,825-1,836 range consolidation is still intact ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Could Voyager’s selling spree drive Ethereum price further into the ground?
Bankrupt crypto lender platform Voyager has reportedly offloaded $350 million worth of assets over the last six weeks. The company still has $151 million in ETH and roughly $50 million in Shiba Inu Coin, which could hit the exchanges, triggering another sell-off.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities Premium
"A decision has not been made" – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's attempt to soothe market worries about a potential 50 bps hike in two weeks has only raised expectations for the upcoming report. There are five different scenarios for the NFP report due out on March 10 at 13:30 GMT. Investors are at the edge of their seats.