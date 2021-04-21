USD/JPY risks a deeper correction near-term – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group commented that further downside is still expected around USD/JPY in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for ‘the drop in USD to test 107.90 first before stabilizing’ did not materialize as it traded between 107.95 and 108.54 before closing little changed at 108.05 (-0.06%). The outlook for USD still appears to be on the soft side but any weakness is unlikely to challenge the major support at 107.65 (107.80 is already quite a strong level). Resistance is at 108.30 followed by 108.55.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We continue to hold the same view from yesterday (20 Apr, spot at 108.15). As highlighted, USD is likely to weaken further but the major support at 107.65 may not come into the picture so soon. On the upside, a break of 108.85 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the pullback in USD that started about 2 weeks ago has run its course. Looking ahead, the next support below 107.65 is at 107.30.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is in downside consolidation above 1.2000 amid risk-off mood. The US dollar clings to overnight recovery gains while the yields steady. J&J’s covid vaccine news fails to cheer the euro amid rising infections globally.
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3950, extending the pullback from seven-week highs. The US dollar’s strength, Brexit jitters and covid woes supersede the upbeat UK jobs data and re-opening optimism. UK CPI data awaited.
Gold looks to $1800 once again, with symmetrical triangle in play
Gold is building onto Tuesday’s rally, benefiting from broad risk-aversion, fuelled by growing coronavirus concerns. The strength in the US Treasury yields fails to temper the sentiment around the gold buyers, as the technical setup also remains in favor of the optimists.
ETH price eyes all-time highs as ETFs receive approval in Canada
Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission approved three Ethereum ETFs on April 20. This move comes after the recently launched Bitcoin ETF surpassed $1 billion in AUM. Ethereum price looks to surge 15% to retest recently set up highs around $2,548.
Markets tumble as covid fears overshadow vaccination drive
European markets have been hit hard, with rising global Covid cases serving as a reminder of how mutations could derail the recovery. Meanwhile, improved jobs data has helped the pound, but comes to the detriment of the FTSE 100.