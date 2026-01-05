Silver extends its rally on Monday, registering stellar gains of more than 4% following geopolitical events over the weekend, which features the ousting of the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, captured by US elite forces on January 3. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $75.91 a troy ounce after bouncing off daily lows of $72.75.

XAG/USD surges over 4% on geopolitical turmoil, despite strong US Dollar

Market sentiment is mixed. Precious metals are rising but also stocks, as seen by US equity markets rising between 0.24% and 0.89%. In the FX space, the King Dollar is back, up 0.22%, a headwind for most G10 FX currencies.

Nevertheless, precious metals could extend its advance, amid uncertainty following US President Donald Trump comments that the US “will run Venezuela.” Furthermore, he added that if the current government led by the Vice-President Rodriguez does not cooperate with the US, they could repeat the operation.

When asked, Trump said that military action could extend to Colombia and Mexico if they do not reduce the flow of drugs.

As of writing, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for December 2025 missed estimates of 48.4, came at 47.9 an indication of a deterioration of the manufacturing sector.

Ahead, the US economic docket will feature the ISM Services PMI, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 3 and December’s Nonfarm Payrolls.

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

Silver uptrend remains intact, yet it seems overextended after reaching three-day highs, but momentums show signs of waning. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), although bullish, has failed to clear its latest peak. This means that the potential for a pullback looms.

Nevertheless, XAG/USD path of least resistance is upwards. The next key resistance is the December 30 high at $78.06, followed by the $79.00 figure and $80.00. On the flip side, if Silver tumbles below $75.00, the next immediate demand level would be the January 2 high turned support at $74.55 ahead of $74.00 per troy ounce.

Silver daily chart