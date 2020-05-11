The one-month 25-delta risk-reversal (JPY1MRR) has been moving higher since the second half of March and is hovering at -1.425 at press time. This is the highest level since Feb. 21.

The recovery from the March low of -11.10 to the 11-week high suggests the weakening of bias for the yen puts - the bearish bets.

That said, a shift in bias for calls or bullish bets would be confirmed if and when the gauge crosses above zero. It is worth noting that for the several years USD/JPY risk-reversals have been skewed for yen calls.

The pair is currently trading near 106.85, representing a 0.23% gain on the day, but still down nearly 500 pips from highs near 111.70 observed on March 24.

JPY1MRR