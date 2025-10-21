TRENDING:
Canada CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/JPY rises near 152.00 as Yen struggles to recover under new cabinet

  • The Japanese Yen struggles to recover as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi unveils her cabinet.
  • The appointment of Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, who favors a stronger JPY, provides limited relief.
  • Broader USD strength, supported by easing risk aversion and Fed expectations, keeps USD/JPY elevated.
USD/JPY rises near 152.00 as Yen struggles to recover under new cabinet
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/JPY trades around 151.90 on Tuesday, up 0.80% for the day at the time of writing, as investors react to the confirmation of Japan’s new government and the unveiling of its cabinet. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, officially elected with 237 votes in the Lower House, appointed Satsuki Katayama as Finance Minister, a choice that contrasts with expectations of a purely expansionary agenda. Katayama, a former finance ministry bureaucrat, has previously expressed concerns about excessive Japanese Yen (JPY) weakness and stated that Japan’s fundamentals justify an exchange rate closer to 120–130 per US Dollar (USD).

Investors remain cautious amid uncertainty over the government’s capacity to pass major economic reforms, given that Takaichi’s coalition still falls short of a simple parliamentary majority. According to a Commerzbank analyst, the new administration may pursue a business-friendly orientation but is unlikely to favor a weaker JPY in the long term, suggesting limited scope for additional currency depreciation. “The new government is unlikely to support a depreciation of the Japanese yen, which means we continue to expect USD/JPY trending sideways", noted the analyst.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar remains broadly supported by improving market sentiment as hopes grow that the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could ease trade tensions. The White House’s economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, also reinforced optimism, stating on Monday that the ongoing US government shutdown could end this week.

However, dovish expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to act as a moderate headwind for the Greenback. The CME FedWatch tool indicates that markets are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in both October and December monetary policy meetings, limiting USD upside potential.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.23%0.24%0.77%0.11%0.39%0.49%0.29%
EUR-0.23%0.00%0.55%-0.12%0.17%0.26%0.06%
GBP-0.24%-0.01%0.53%-0.12%0.16%0.26%0.05%
JPY-0.77%-0.55%-0.53%-0.66%-0.37%-0.29%-0.48%
CAD-0.11%0.12%0.12%0.66%0.28%0.38%0.17%
AUD-0.39%-0.17%-0.16%0.37%-0.28%0.09%-0.13%
NZD-0.49%-0.26%-0.26%0.29%-0.38%-0.09%-0.20%
CHF-0.29%-0.06%-0.05%0.48%-0.17%0.13%0.20%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD holds its two-day downtrend below 1.1650 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar gains on hopes that the ongoing US government shutdown will end this week and the easing of US-China trade tensions. Speeches from ECB officials are eyed. 

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD drops further below 1.3400  in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds fresh demand on easing US-China trade tensions. Traders will closely watch the US-China trade talks and UK September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due later this week. 

Gold moves further away from record high as firmer USD offsets supporting factors

Gold moves further away from record high as firmer USD offsets supporting factors

Gold extends its Asian session retracement slide from the vicinity of the all-time peak and touches a fresh daily low, around the $4,331-4,330 region in the last hour. The US Dollar attracts buyers for the third straight day, and turns out to be a key factor that prompts some profit-taking amid still overbought conditions on the daily chart.

Canada CPI seen rising in September, complicating BoC rate-cut outlook

Canada CPI seen rising in September, complicating BoC rate-cut outlook

Statistics Canada will publish September’s inflation figures on Tuesday. The numbers will give the Bank of Canada (BoC) a fresh read on price pressure as the central bank weighs its next move on interest rates. The BoC is expected to trim the interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25% at its meeting on October 29.

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Relief that the global economy, and all its regional parts, are doing much better than expected in the Spring despite the US tariff shock. Anxiety that underneath the recent benign economy and markets, tectonic shifts are underway, still in their early stages and poorly understood.

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap (CAKE) trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers