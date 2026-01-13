USD/JPY revisits over-a-year high of 159.00 ahead of US CPI release

The USD/JPY pair revisits its one-and-a-half-year high of 159.00 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The pair trades firmly due to continued underperformance from the Japanese Yen (JPY), following hopes of an early snap election by Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi, which were recently propelled.

Japanese Yen Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.28% -0.52% 0.44% -0.22% -0.25% -0.56% -0.30% EUR 0.28% -0.25% 0.80% 0.08% 0.04% -0.28% -0.02% GBP 0.52% 0.25% 1.05% 0.34% 0.28% -0.04% 0.23% JPY -0.44% -0.80% -1.05% -0.69% -0.72% -1.03% -0.77% CAD 0.22% -0.08% -0.34% 0.69% -0.05% -0.34% -0.09% AUD 0.25% -0.04% -0.28% 0.72% 0.05% -0.31% -0.05% NZD 0.56% 0.28% 0.04% 1.03% 0.34% 0.31% 0.25% CHF 0.30% 0.02% -0.23% 0.77% 0.09% 0.05% -0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

On Friday, Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura told public broadcaster NHK that he met with PM Takaichi and felt her view on the timing of an election had shifted to a new stage.

Earlier in the day, Japan's economy minister, Minoru Kiuchi, said that the government needs to aim for early parliamentary passage of the fiscal budget 2026.

Market experts are of the view that Tokyo aims for a big spending budget to boost the economy, a scenario that could stall the Bank of Japan’s policy-normalization stance in the near term.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades marginally higher ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The impact of the US inflation data is expected to be limited on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy expectations as policymakers remain more concerned about employment risks.

The US core inflation – which excludes volatile food and energy items – is expected to have risen at a faster pace to 2.7% YoY from 2.6% in November, with headline figures growing steadily by 2.7%. Month-on-month, both headline and the core CPI are estimated to have risen by 0.3%.