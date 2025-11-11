USD/JPY revisits almost nine-month high near 154.50 as Japanese Yen underperforms

The USD/JPY revisits 154.40 during the European trading session on Tuesday, the highest level seen in almost nine months. The pair demonstrates strength as the Japanese Yen (JPY) faces selling pressure amid receding hopes of more interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in the near term.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.08% 0.35% 0.15% 0.11% 0.25% 0.04% -0.35% EUR 0.08% 0.43% 0.23% 0.19% 0.33% 0.14% -0.26% GBP -0.35% -0.43% -0.20% -0.24% -0.12% -0.31% -0.69% JPY -0.15% -0.23% 0.20% -0.04% 0.11% -0.12% -0.49% CAD -0.11% -0.19% 0.24% 0.04% 0.15% -0.07% -0.45% AUD -0.25% -0.33% 0.12% -0.11% -0.15% -0.21% -0.65% NZD -0.04% -0.14% 0.31% 0.12% 0.07% 0.21% -0.38% CHF 0.35% 0.26% 0.69% 0.49% 0.45% 0.65% 0.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

On Monday, Japan’s Takuji Aida, an economic adviser to Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi, warned that it would be “risky” for the BoJ to “raise interest rates in December". Aida added, “It would be more feasible for the BoJ to raise rates in January, if it can foresee the economy achieving solid growth in fiscal 2026.”

Decelerating hopes of further BoJ rate hikes have weighed on the Japanese Yen.

Financial market participants have already been doubtful over the BoJ tightening the monetary policy further since Sanae Takaichi has been elected as Japan’s PM. She has been observed following former PM Shinzo Abe’s economic principles, which were favorable for higher public spending.

Going forward, investors will focus on the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for October, which will be published on Friday.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades marginally lower, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) ticking down to near 99.55 during the European trading session. The USD Index is broadly sideways after the approval of the government funding bill at the United States (US) Senate, which has now been advanced to the House of Representatives.

Going forward, investors will focus on an array of US economic releases that were halted due to the government shutdown. The economic releases will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.