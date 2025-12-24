NZD/USD consolidates near its highest level since October, just below mid-0.5800s
- NZD/USD pauses following a two-day strong move up amid the year-end thin trading volumes.
- Fed rate cut bets overshadow the upbeat US GDP and weigh on the USD, supporting the pair.
- The RBNZ’s hawkish stance also benefits the NZD and backs the case for a further appreciation.
The NZD/USD pair is seen consolidating its strong weekly gains registered over the past two days and holding steady near its highest level since early October, just below mid-0.5800s during the Asian session on Wednesday. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop favors bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to attract any buyers and languishes near its lowest level since early October as dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations overshadow Tuesday's upbeat US growth figures. A delayed report published by the US Commerce Department showed that the world's largest economy expanded by 4.3% annualized pace during the July–September period. The reading was stronger than consensus estimates and exceeded the 3.8% rise recorded in the previous quarter.
The surprise GDP beat, however, did little to influence market expectations for further policy easing by the Fed. In fact, traders are still pricing in two more rate cuts in 2026 amid softer consumer inflation and signs of a cooling US labor market. Moreover, US President Donald Trump declared that any candidate for the role of the Fed Chair must commit to lowering interest rates even when the economy is performing well. This keeps the USD depressed and lends support to the NZD/USD pair.
Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone is seen as another factor undermining the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and acting as a tailwind for the perceived riskier Kiwi. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) further draws support from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish outlook on the future policy path. In fact, RBNZ Governor Ann Breman had said that the policy rate is likely to remain at its current level for an extended period if economic conditions unfold as expected.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop validates the near-term positive outlook for the NZD/USD pair and backs the case for additional gains amid the year-term thin liquidity. Traders now look forward to the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data for some impetus later during the North American session. Apart from this, developments around the Fed’s leadership transition, along with fresh clues on the policy outlook, would infuse the USD and the currency pair.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Author
Haresh Menghani
FXStreet
Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.