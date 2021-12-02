USD/JPY reverses at 50DMA, falls back under 113.00 despite more strong US macro data

- USD/JPY found resistance at its 50DMA and has slipped back under 113.00.
- Further strong US data has failed to support the pair.
- FX markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s NFP.
USD/JPY found resistance at its 50-day moving average in earlier trade in a telling sign that, despite surging short-end and real US yields on strong US macro data and a more hawkish Fed, the safe-haven favouring the yen remains strong. USD/JPY has been fairly subdued on Thursday and trades within recent intra-day ranges. The pair hit highs earlier in the session in the 113.30s, but has since reversed back to the south of the 113.00 level.
Strong US data
Better than expected initial jobless claims numbers for the week ending on 27 November failed to give USD/JPY any notable lift, as did the strongest monthly Challenger job layoff reading since 1993. The strong US data comes on the heels of a better-than-expected November US ISM manufacturing PMI survey and a slightly above expected ADP national employment number, both released on Wednesday. The string of strong US macro data reports ought to boost expectations for Friday’s official jobless claims report. Markets currently expect the report to show that 550K jobs were added to the economy last month and that the unemployment rate continued to decline to 4.5%.
In fairness, ahead of the key official US jobs report, it does make sense that the FX markets would enter wait-and-see mode to a degree. But the US dollar’s inability to recover its post-Omicron variant emergence losses versus the likes of the yen and euro this week despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkishness earlier in the week triggering a recovery in Fed tightening expectations is perplexing. Recall that much of the USD depreciation versus the yen and euro seen last Friday was attributed to a pullback in Fed tightening expectations, so the question is, as these have recovered why has the dollar not kept pace?
Why USD/JPY remains subdued
Some have suggested that it is because the dollar was overbought this time last week and thus was due a technical correction anyway. Others point at long-end US yields. Unlike short-end and real yields, long-term nominal yields have not recovered after Powell’s hawkishness. The 10-year continues to trade in the low 1.40s%, barely above multi-month lows and more than 20bps down from pre-Omicron levels. USD/JPY tends to be most sensitive to US/Japan 10-year rate differentials. The bid in long-term bonds that has pushed yields down liekly reflects worries that the long-term outlook for US growth and inflation has become more muted with the Fed set to start tightening despite the threat of Omicron.
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|112.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|112.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.99
|Daily SMA50
|113.3
|Daily SMA100
|111.58
|Daily SMA200
|110.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.63
|Previous Daily Low
|112.67
|Previous Weekly High
|115.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.05
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|111.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|113.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
