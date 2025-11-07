 USD/JPY retreats from the 152.50 area as the US Dollar loses steam

The US Dollar is giving away previous gains on Friday, approaching weekly lows near 152.85, after being rejected at the 153.50 area earlier on the day. The pair remains looking for direction in choppy markets amid a risk-averse mood and with all eyes on the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index report.



The Yen depreciated during the Asian trading session, hit by softer than expected household spending data, which grew at a1.8% year-on-year pace in September, missing expectations of an acceleration to 2.5%, following August’s 2.3% increase.

These figures support Japanese PM Takaichi, who said earlier this week that the Japanese economy is only halfway through the path to achieve sustainable and stable price growth. These comments put the Bank of Japan’s plans to hike interest rates in December into question, and add pressure on the Yen

The pair is on track for a 0.6% weekly loss, weighed by mixed US employment data and some verbal interventions from Japanese Finance Minister Katayama, who warned about excessive currency volatility earlier in the week, as the Yen dropped to levels that triggered interventions in 2022 and 2024.



In the US, the comments of the Federal Reserve vice-chair Philip Jefferson will grab some attention after the downbeat jobs data seen on Thursday, although the highlight of the day is the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which is expected to have deteriorated for the fourth consecutive month in November.

Economic Indicator Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, released on a monthly basis by the University of Michigan, is a survey gauging sentiment among consumers in the United States. The questions cover three broad areas: personal finances, business conditions and buying conditions. The data shows a picture of whether or not consumers are willing to spend money, a key factor as consumer spending is a major driver of the US economy. The University of Michigan survey has proven to be an accurate indicator of the future course of the US economy. The survey publishes a preliminary, mid-month reading and a final print at the end of the month. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish. Read more. Next release: Fri Nov 07, 2025 15:00 (Prel) Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 53.2 Previous: 53.6 Source: University of Michigan Why it matters to traders? Consumer exuberance can translate into greater spending and faster economic growth, implying a stronger labor market and a potential pick-up in inflation, helping turn the Fed hawkish. This survey’s popularity among analysts (mentioned more frequently than CB Consumer Confidence) is justified because the data here includes interviews conducted up to a day or two before the official release, making it a timely measure of consumer mood, but foremost because it gauges consumer attitudes on financial and income situations. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be USD bullish.