- The USD/JPY is set to record its biggest monthly gain since November 2016 so far, up 6.70%.
- The market mood is mixed, as European stock indices rose while US equities fell.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: Though it remains upward biased, it is in a correction.
The USD/JPY pullbacks from two-decade highs during April’s last trading day and edges lower some 0.52%, amid broad US dollar weakness, courtesy of traders booking profits ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. At around 129.80, the USD/JPY is set to finish the month with hefty gains close to 7%, the greenback’s most significant gains since November 2016.
Mixed sentiment and US dollar weakness, a headwind for the USD/JPY
Sentiment shifted to a mixed one, as European equities rise while US ones fall. The Fed’s favorite gauge for inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for March, rose by 5.2% y/y, lower than the 5.3% foreseen, a sign that inflation might be peaking. However, analysts of ING in a note wrote that “even if supply chains improve and we see geopolitical tensions ease a little, we doubt this inflation measure will be below 4% before early next year.”
Also, the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) commitment to its ultra-loose monetary policy weighed on the JPY throughout the week. The BoJ kept rates unchanged on Thursday and reiterated that it would buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at a fixed 0.25% rate. The BoJ’s expressed that they will ease policy without hesitations as needed with an eye on pandemic impact.
Meanwhile, China’s Covid-19 worries wane as its health agency emphasized its commitment to COVID zero, but instead would optimize its response. Also, further economic stimulus from Beijing on COVID affected industries and small firms improved the market mood.
Also read: USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The fallacy of devaluation or the BoJ is out of ideas
Elsewhere, the recent Ukraine-Russia developments have taken a backseat so far. However, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is ready for immediate negotiations for evacuation from the Azonstal plant.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a measurement of the greenback’s value against a basket of its peers, retraces 0.44%, sitting at 103.215, a reflection of profit-taking and month-end flows. Contrarily to the previously mentioned, the 10-year benchmark note rate sits at 2.904%, up almost eight basis points from yesterday’s close.
Therefore, the USD/JPY is ongoing through a correction on Friday. However, financial analysts speculate that the FOMC’s May meeting could be a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” event due to the steeper rally posted by the greenback. USD/JPY traders might need to be aware of it because a deeper correction might be on the cards.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY remains upward biased, despite Friday’s fall. For the USD/JPY pair to shift to a neutral bias, a daily close below 129.40 is needed, which could threaten to drag prices towards April’s 27 swing low at 126.94. Nevertheless, that scenario is unlikely to happen unless a fundamental shift from Japanese authorities could boost the JPY.
Upwards, the USD/JPY first resistance would be 130.00. A break above would expose 131.00, followed by the multi-decade-high around 131.25. On the other hand, the USD/JPY’s first support would be 129.00. A breach of the latter would expose April’s 129.40 daily high, followed by April’s 28 daily low at 128.33.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.80
|Today Daily Change
|-1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.83
|Today daily open
|130.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.24
|Daily SMA50
|121.21
|Daily SMA100
|117.98
|Daily SMA200
|114.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.26
|Previous Daily Low
|128.34
|Previous Weekly High
|129.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.24
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
