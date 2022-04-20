- The USD/JPY trimmed Tuesday’s gains, down some 0.88%.
- An upbeat market mood, Japanese Government intervention, and falling US T-bond yields weighed the USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: Negative divergence in the daily chart to trigger a fall towards the 125.00 area.
The USD/JPY retreats from 20-year highs reached around 129.40, in what appears to be a profit-taking move by investors, as Japanese government officials expressed concerns about the value of the Japanese yen. Furthermore, the fall of US Treasury yields caused a drop of 170-pips. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 127.75.
A positive market mood keeps US Treasury yields under pressure, as the appetite for riskier assets has US equities rising. Meanwhile, the greenback is down 0.68%, as shown by the US Dollar Index, which was last at 100.294.
Japanese Government officials expressed concerns about a “weaker” yen, US Treasury yields dropped
Meanwhile, Japanese officials’ efforts of verbal intervention finally came to fruition. On Tuesday, the Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki made the most explicit warning yet that the damage to the economy from a weakening yen at present is greater than the benefits from it. Additionally, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also commented that the speed of the yen’s decline could hurt the economy, though he kept its dovish stance.
The market’s reaction triggered an almost 200-pip reversal, which was also spurred by the US 10-year Treasury yield, falling from three-year highs to 2.863%, down eight basis points, a headwind for the USD/JPY. Nevertheless, despite the negative factors, the dip appears to be a corrective move due to central bank policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the BoJ, which committed to buying 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) at 0.25% as it advances its yield curve control (YCC).
On the US front, the US central bank is determined to keep a lid on soaring inflation and tighten its monetary policy faster. The markets have been pricing in multiple 50 bps rate hikes, as expressed by influential FOMC members - St. Louis President James Bullard, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY illustrates the formation of a negative divergence between the price action and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 76.52. As the USD/JPY edged higher, the RSI peaks failed to push above the previous ones, meaning that the bullish momentum is waning.
With that said, the USD/JPY first support would be the 127.00 mark. Once cleared, it would expose April 2001 cycle high at 126.85, followed by 126.00, and then the June 2015 cycle high at 125.85.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.75
|Today Daily Change
|-1.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88
|Today daily open
|128.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.07
|Daily SMA50
|119.39
|Daily SMA100
|116.92
|Daily SMA200
|114.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.98
|Previous Daily Low
|126.98
|Previous Weekly High
|126.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.04
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0850 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has regained its traction and advanced above 1.0850 after retreating toward 1.0820 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield falling more than 2% on the day, the greenback continues to weaken against its rivals and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD clings to daily recovery gains near 1.3050
GBP/USD regained its traction after dipping below 1.3000 earlier in the day but met resistance near 1.3070. The pair consolidates its gains around mid-1.3000s as the greenback stays under bearish pressure ahead of Fedspeak.
XAUUSD retreats, but is poised to challenge its record high
Rising government bond yields put spot gold under pressure, with the bright metal falling to $1,939.25 a troy ounce, its lowest in over a week. Yields eased from their early highs, which helped gold to recover up to the current $1950.00 price zone, pretty much flat on a daily basis.
Renowned analyst says Shiba will moon following 1.2 billion SHIB burned
Shiba Inu burn and whale accumulation have fueled a bullish narrative among investors. Moreover, Porsche dealership in Baltimore added support for SHIB payments, driving the Dogecoin-killer's adoption.
TSLA earnings are likely to miss, so watch out
TSLA is next up on the slate of mega tech earnings after the close on Wednesday, and it will be closely watched as the stock market grows increasingly nervous after Netflix earnings on Tuesday evening.