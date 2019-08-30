USD/JPY retreats farther from weekly tops, back below mid-106.00s

- Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned JPY and exerted some pressure.
- A subdued USD demand also did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
- Traders now look forward to the US data for some short-term opportunities.
The USD/JPY pair met with some fresh supply on Friday and eroded a part of the previous session's goodish up-move to weekly tops.
Some positive trade-related comments from the Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman, showing a willingness to negotiate with the US on trade issues with a calm attitude, triggered a fresh wave of global risk-on trade on Thursday and weighed on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status.
Bulls failed to capitalize
Improving risk sentiment was further reinforced by a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields, which along with the release of mostly in line US Q2 GDP print provided a goodish lift to the US Dollar and further collaborated to the pair's intraday up-move of around 85-pips from sub-106.00 level.
Despite the latest optimism, the pair failed to capitalize on the positive momentum and once again failed to make it through the 106.70-80 supply zone, with bulls shrugging off mixed Japanese economic data released this Friday.
Some defensive flow, amid escalating tensions in Hong Kong, seemed to be the only factor exerting some downward pressure on the major. This coupled with a subdued USD demand and a slightly cautious mood around equities did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of personal spending data and core PCE Price Index, which might produce some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|106.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.17
|Daily SMA50
|107.31
|Daily SMA100
|108.65
|Daily SMA200
|109.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.68
|Previous Daily Low
|105.83
|Previous Weekly High
|106.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.71
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. German Retail Sales fell by 2.2% in July. Euro-zone inflation figures are due out next.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY retreats farther from weekly tops, back below mid-106.00s
Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned JPY and exerted some pressure. A subdued USD demand also did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Traders now look forward to the US data for some short-term opportunities.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Friday and remained well within the striking distance of weekly lows set in the previous session.
Forex Today: Trade optimism and some Brexit calm ahead of a packed day
Markets are calm and optimistic about a resolution on trade after China hinted it may wait before retaliating in response to the upcoming US tariffs on September 1. The dollar has remained stable in Asia.