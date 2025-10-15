TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/JPY retreats as Greenback weakens on trade tensions, Fed easing bets and US fiscal gridlock

  • USD/JPY extends decline for a second day as the Greenback weakens amid renewed US-China trade tensions.
  • Prolonged US government shutdown and rising expectations of Fed rate cuts weigh on sentiment.
  • Japan’s leadership vacuum persists as LDP’s Takaichi awaits parliamentary backing.
USD/JPY retreats as Greenback weakens on trade tensions, Fed easing bets and US fiscal gridlock
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) trades on the front foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, with USD/JPY extending losses for a second straight day as the Greenback weakens under pressure from escalating US-China trade tensions and a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) outlook.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading around 151.30, down nearly 0.35% on the day and retreating from last week’s eight-month high near 153.27.

Trade tensions between the United States (US) and China continue to dominate market sentiment this week after flaring up late Friday, when President Donald Trump unsettled investors by announcing plans to impose 100% tariffs on all Chinese imports effective November 1. The move came in response to Beijing’s decision to tighten export restrictions on rare-earth elements.

In the latest escalation, President Donald Trump accused China of deliberately reducing soybean purchases from American farmers and said Washington is considering ending certain trade arrangements, including those involving cooking oil and related goods.

Adding to the Dollar’s woes, the prolonged US government shutdown continues to sap investor confidence. The Senate is scheduled to vote later on Wednesday for the ninth time on a House-approved short-term spending bill aimed at reopening federal agencies, after once again rejecting a Republican proposal on Tuesday night.

On the monetary policy front, markets remain convinced that the Fed is likely to deliver additional interest rate cuts before year-end. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in a 97% probability of another 25 basis-point rate cut at the October 29-30 meeting, followed by a 95% chance of a similar move in December. The growing conviction of back-to-back cuts reflects expectations that the Fed will prioritize supporting a weakening labor market, even as inflation remains above the 2% target.

Meanwhile, in Japan, political uncertainty is deepening after the ruling coalition collapsed, leaving the Liberal Democratic Party’s new leader, Sanae Takaichi, struggling to secure parliamentary approval to become Prime Minister. The LDP has proposed a vote on a new prime minister on October 21. However, opposition parties haven't agreed to that date, leaving the outlook uncertain.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.24%-0.56%-0.36%-0.07%-0.42%0.04%-0.49%
EUR0.24%-0.27%-0.12%0.16%-0.14%0.22%-0.24%
GBP0.56%0.27%0.14%0.46%0.13%0.48%0.07%
JPY0.36%0.12%-0.14%0.27%-0.06%0.23%-0.04%
CAD0.07%-0.16%-0.46%-0.27%-0.36%0.02%-0.39%
AUD0.42%0.14%-0.13%0.06%0.36%0.36%-0.06%
NZD-0.04%-0.22%-0.48%-0.23%-0.02%-0.36%-0.41%
CHF0.49%0.24%-0.07%0.04%0.39%0.06%0.41%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance and manages to keep the trade above the 1.1600 hurdle, although coming down from earlier tops near 1.1650. The continuation of the pair’s recovery comes on the back of further losses in the US Dollar amid reignited trade tensions and ahead of comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD manages to leave behind two consecutive daily declines and hovers around the 1.3350 zone following earlier tops near 1.3380, all against the backdrop of renewed seeling bias in the Greenback. Moving forward, Cable is expected to closely follow remarks from both Fed and BoE rate setters.

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold maintains its bid bias well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, navigating the $4,200 region per troy ounce and always underpinned by geopolitical tensions, a further escalation of the US-China trade war, and fears over the US government shutdown.

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

In its October 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly revised upward its global growth forecast, but stressed that the overall pace of expansion remains subdued.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers