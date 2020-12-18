USD/JPY retains bid as BOJ extends funding package

- USD/JPY trades near 103.42, representing a 0.32% gain on the day.
- The BOJ kept interest rates unchanged, extended the corporate funding package as expected.
- The oversold bounce in the US dollar powers USD/JPY higher.
USD/JPY continues to trade near the session high of 103.42, with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) deciding to extend the March 2021 deadline for the package of measures to ease corporate funding strains by six months.
The policy statement released soon before press time showed:
- The central bank decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at -0.1% and maintain the 10-year JGB yield target around 0%.
- The bank sees no need to change the yield curve control framework.
- The policymakers will consider further extending the fund-aid program if needed (dependent on the pandemic impact).
- While Japan's economy is picking up, the central banks expect the recovery pace to be moderate.
Overall, the monetary policy decision was in line with expectations. As such, it has failed to have any impact on USD/JPY.
The US dollar's broad-based recovery pushed USD/JPY higher from 103.05 to 103.43 ahead of BOJ's decision. The greenback looks poised for a bounce as market positioning appears wildly short, and technicals look a touch oversold. As such, USD/JPY may see further gains.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|103.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.09
|Daily SMA50
|104.5
|Daily SMA100
|105.16
|Daily SMA200
|106.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.56
|Previous Daily Low
|102.88
|Previous Weekly High
|104.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.82
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
