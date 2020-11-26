USD/JPY remains on track to close modestly lower around 104.30

- USD/JPY is posting small daily losses on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index looks to close a little above 92.00.
- US stock and bond markets are closed due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
After closing virtually unchanged at 104.45 on Wednesday, the USD/JPY pair edged slightly lower and seems to have steadied around 104.30 on Thursday.
Markets remain subdued
Despite the modest recovery witnessed in the US Dollar Index (DXY), USD/JPY struggled to gain traction as the cautious market mood, as reflected by the uninspiring performance of major European equity indexes, helped the JPY stay strong against its peers.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases and fundamental drivers, the DXY, which closed the last two days in the negative territory, pushed higher on Thursday and was last seen gaining 0.12% at 92.10. However, this recovery seems to be a technical correction of the latest decline and is unlikely to gather momentum.
Meanwhile, stock and bond markets in the US are closed due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday and USD/JPY is likely to extend its sideways grind in the remainder of the day.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session, Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Foreign Bond Investment data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|104.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.47
|Daily SMA50
|104.94
|Daily SMA100
|105.55
|Daily SMA200
|106.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.6
|Previous Daily Low
|104.26
|Previous Weekly High
|105.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.65
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 after cautious ECB minutes
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.19 after the ECB meeting minutes pointed to some caution about expanding the bond-buying scheme. Earlier, the dollar weakened after the Fed signaled openness to more QE. The US holiday implies thin volume.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3350 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD retreats from near 1.3400, undermined by Brexit woes and renewed dollar demand. Doubts arise about Chief EU Negotiator Barnier traveling to London.
XAU/USD remains supported above $1800 level amid quiet holiday trade
Spot gold (XAU/USD) continues its gradual grind higher for a second day, the precious metal having bounced at support at the psychological $1800 mark on Tuesday, following a hefty sell-off at the start of the week that saw spot prices drop from the high $1800s.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!