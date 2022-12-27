- USD/JPY is treading listlessly amid a quiet start to the holiday-shortened week.
- US Dollar drops with Treasury bond yields amid China-led risk-on mood.
- USD/JPY bulls need acceptance above 133.00 to resume the recovery.
USD/JPY is trading on the defensive heading into the early European morning, as the Japanese yen traders take it easy after a volatile last week.
The downbeat tone around the pair could be partly due to a broad-based US Dollar weakness, fuelled by persisting risk flows and lower US Treasury bond yields. Reports that China is planning to scrap the quarantine rules for inbound travelers alongside further relaxation of restrictions boosted risk sentiment, weighing negatively on the safe-haven US Dollar.
Light trading following the Christmas holiday weekend also left the USD/JPY pair gyrating in a narrow range below the 133.00 level so far. Markets refrain to place any fresh directional bets on the Japanese yen after the previous week’s surprise yield curve revision by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The BoJ’s move caught markets off-guard and triggered a fresh sell-off in bonds and stocks globally before a ‘Santa rally’ kicked in the second of the week, helping calm market nerves.
The pair will take cues from risk trends for any moves, as the US data docket remains relatively light amid a holiday-shortened week.
From a short-term technical perspective, USD/JPY is failing to find acceptance above the 133.00 level, threatening recovery attempts.
A sustained move above the latter is needed to extend the corrective upside toward the 133.50 psychological mark.
However, the bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) cut the mildly bullish 200DMA from above, validating a bear cross on Friday.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting just above the oversold territory, backing the bearish potential.
Friday’s low at 132.15 is the next downside target for sellers, below which the December 22 low at 131.64 could be retested.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
USD/JPY: Additional technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.80
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|132.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.62
|Daily SMA50
|140.86
|Daily SMA100
|141.12
|Daily SMA200
|136
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.92
|Previous Daily Low
|132.92
|Previous Weekly High
|137.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.57
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
