USD/JPY remains depressed around mid-139.00s amid intervention warning

- USD/JPY drifts lower for the third straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The risk-off mood, along with the intervention warning, boosts the JPY and weighs on the pair.
- The emergence of fresh USD buying could lend some support and help limit deeper losses.
The USD/JPY pair extends the overnight retracement slide from the vicinity of the 141.00 mark, or a six-month high and remains under some follow-through selling on Wednesday. The pair maintains its offered tone through the early European session and currently trade around mid-139.00s, down over 0.20% for the day.
A combination of factors provides a goodish lift to the Japanese Yen (JPY), which, in turn, is seem exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair for the third successive day. The disappointing release of the official Chinese PMI prints for May adds to worries about a global economic slowdown and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. This, along with the prospect of Japanese authorities intervening in the markets, boosts demand for the safe-haven JPY and contributes to the offered tone around the major.
In fact, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for international affairs, Masato Kanda, hinted that authorities may act to curd the sinking Yen, saying that they will closely watch currency market moves and respond appropriately as needed. He added that they won't rule out every option available. Apart from this, the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields results in the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential and further benefits the JPY. That said, a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might cap the JPY.
Apart from this, the emergence of fresh US Dollar (USD) buying should help limit losses for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs back closer to its highest level since mid-March touched on Tuesday and remains supported by hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. Markets seem convinced that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer and have been pricing in a greater chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the June FOMC meeting.
This, in turn, warrants caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/JPY pair. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the Chicago PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members and the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|139.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.15
|Daily SMA50
|134.81
|Daily SMA100
|133.67
|Daily SMA200
|137.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.93
|Previous Daily Low
|139.57
|Previous Weekly High
|140.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.49
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
