USD/JPY remains confined in tight range below 110

- US Treasury Secretary says phase-two deal will have tariff rollbacks.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases 1% on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index stays in negative territory ahead of PPI data.
The USD/JPY pair failed to hold above the 110 handle after renewing its highest level since mid-May at 110.21 on Tuesday and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Wednesday as markets are waiting for the details of the US-China phase-one trade deal to be released. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on the day at 109.89.
In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that they will have additional tariff rollbacks in phase-two of the deal to help the market sentiment improve in the early trading hours of the American session.
Uninspiring USD performance limits pair's gains
However, the broad-based USD weakness made it difficult for the pair to gain traction. The US Dollar Index, which slumped to a weekly low of 97.23 earlier in the day, was last down 0.06% on the day at 97.33. The NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey and the Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US will be featured in Wednesday's economic calendar.
More importantly, investors will be paying close attention to the details of the phase-one trade deal and assess its potential impact on the global economy. If risk appetite returns in the second half of the day, we could see the pair test the critical 110 mark one more time.
Finally, Machine Orders and PPI data from Japan will be published on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|109.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.17
|Daily SMA50
|109.04
|Daily SMA100
|108.42
|Daily SMA200
|108.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.21
|Previous Daily Low
|109.85
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.65
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges toward 1.1150 amid trade speculation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150, in familiar ranges. The US and China are scheduled to sign Phase One of the trade deal while EU-US commerce negotiations continue.
GBP/USD battles 1.30 after UK inflation disappoints, speculation of rate cut rises
GBP/USD is battling 1.30 after UK inflation fell short of expectations with 1.3% in December. BOE's Michael Saunders has joined the chorus calling for a rate cut.
Crypto Moon Party has just kicked off
Market sentiment remains neutral despite yesterday's hikes, recalling past disappointments after previous pumps. Ethereum is positioned to beat Bitcoin in the next bull market. XRP is hit and misses the upside, but the ball is still in play.
Gold extends recovery above $1550 amid cautious mood
Gold extends its recovery momentum above the 1550 level so far this Wednesday, as investors remain cautious and flock to safety, assessing the effectiveness of the US-China phase one trade deal.
USD/JPY: Easing, but limited selling interest
Japanese Machinery Tool Orders plummeted again in December. BOJ’s Kuroda concerned about overseas slowdown, ready to act if needed. USD/JPY pair retreating from highs, correcting overbought conditions.