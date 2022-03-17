USD/JPY remains confined in a range below multi-year top, focus shifts to BoJ on Friday

- USD/JPY was seen consolidated its recent gains to the highest level since February 2016.
- Bulls took a breather amid extremely overbought conditions and modest USD weakness.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence supports prospects for an extension of the bullish trend.
The USD/JPY pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and held steady near the 118.80-118.75 region, just a few pips below the multi-year peak.
The pair witnessed subdued/range-bound price move on Thursday and consolidated its recent strong run-up to the highest level since February 2016 amid extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts. A weaker tone around the equity markets drove some haven flows towards the Japanese yen. This, along with modest US dollar weakness, failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to find acceptance above the 119.00 round-figure mark.
That said, the growing Fed-BoJ policy divergence continued acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the Fed on Wednesday announced the start of the policy tightening cycle and indicated that it would raise interest rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022. Conversely, the Bank of Japan is expected to stick to its accommodative policy stance at the upcoming meeting on Friday, which should favour bullish traders.
Apart from this, hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine should keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the JPY and adds credence to the constructive outlook for the USD/JPY pair. That said, some repositioning trade ahead of the BoJ decision could infuse some volatility. Any corrective slide, however, might be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bullish positions and is likely to remain limited.
The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Hence, some follow-through strength, towards reclaiming the key 120.00 psychological mark, remains a distinct possibility. That said, bulls are likely to wait for sustained strength beyond the 119.00 round figure before placing fresh bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|118.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.84
|Daily SMA50
|115.29
|Daily SMA100
|114.69
|Daily SMA200
|112.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.12
|Previous Daily Low
|118.18
|Previous Weekly High
|117.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.81
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
