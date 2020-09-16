USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-105.00s, hangs near 2-week lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY was seen oscillating in a range and consolidated its recent fall to over two-week lows.
  • Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank events.

The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, below mid-105.00s through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday.

The pair was seen consolidating its recent sharp fall to over two-week lows as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank events. The downside remains cushioned amid the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, which remained supportive of the upbeat market mood and undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen.

On the other hand, the US dollar bulls remained on the defensive and failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Wednesday's key focus will remain on the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, due to be announced later during the US trading session. The US central bank is expected to maintain its stance and reiterate tolerance for above-target inflation for some time to support the economy.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is also scheduled to announce its policy decision on Thursday, which will further play a key role in determining the USD/JPY pair's next leg of a directional move. In the meantime, Wednesday's release of the US Monthly Retail Sales figures will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.34
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 105.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.02
Daily SMA50 106.22
Daily SMA100 106.81
Daily SMA200 107.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.82
Previous Daily Low 105.3
Previous Weekly High 106.38
Previous Weekly Low 105.79
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

