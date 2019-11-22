USD/JPY remains bearish/neutral near-term – UOB

USD/JPY is seen grinding lower in the next weeks, with the next target at the 108.00 handle, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “USD dipped to 108.27 before rebounding quickly to touch 108.69. The registered range was close to our expected range of 108.30/108.70. Momentum indicators are turning neutral and USD could continue to trade sideways, likely between 108.30 and 108.75”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “When USD dropped to 108.23 last Thursday, we ‘upgraded’ the downside risk and indicated on Friday (15 Nov, spot at 108.50) that USD is “expected to trade with a downward bias towards 108.00”. While USD held above 108.23 and traded mostly sideways since then, we continue to the view that the risk is on the downside. That said, after the price action over the past few days, 108.00 may not come into the picture so soon. On the upside, only a break of 109.00 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 109.15) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased”.
