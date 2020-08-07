USD/JPY: Recovery extension depends on NFP

USD/JPY is trading at daily highs in the 105.70 price zone, as the greenback gets some market attention. US Congress is still unable to reach an agreement on an aid package while the NFP report is expected to have added 1.6 million jobs in July. The pair is at risk of falling from a technical point of view but depends on US data, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“The US Congress is still unable to reach an agreement on a fiscal stimulus package, and US President Trump menaced to do it by executive order. Also, he exacerbated tensions with China, by issuing an order banning TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US in 45 days, if they are not sold by parent companies.”
“As for the US NFP report, the market expects that the country had added 1.6 million jobs in July, after adding 4.8 million in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to have shrunk from 11.1% to 10.5%, although the participation rate is also seen down, from 61.5% to 61.1%.”
“The 4-hour chart shows that the USD/JPY pair is trying to surpass a bearish 20 SMA, while still below the larger ones, as technical indicators grind higher within neutral levels.”
“The pair could extend gains and close the week with a positive tone only if it manages to advance above the 106.10 resistance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls amid Sino-American tensions ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, down amid a risk-off mood stemming from President Trump's move against China's TikTok and WeChat. Tension is mounting ahead of the highly uncertain Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold consolidates near record highs, flat-lined around $2060 area ahead of NFP
Concerns about escalating US-China tensions pushed gold to fresh record highs on Friday. A goodish pickup in the USD prompted some profit-taking amid overbought conditions.
GBP/USD retreats amid doubts about the furlough scheme, dollar strength
GBP/USD has lost the 1.31 level as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever. The dollar is gaining ground amid geopolitical tensions ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Forex Today: Dollar ticks up after Trump's TikTok move, all eyes on Non-Farm Payrolls
Trump's executive order against TikTok and WeChat has dampened the market mood and strengthened the dollar. Fiscal stimulus have made limited progress and investors are now focused on July NFP, which carries high uncertainty amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.