USD/JPY recovery extends beyond 145.50 with BoJ's tightening plans into question

- The US Dollar regains lost ground as investors consider the durability of the Middle East truce.
- The BoJ's summary of opinions casts doubt on upcoming rate hikes.
- Hopes of Fed cuts in the second half of the year are weighing on the US Dollar's recovery.
The US Dollar firmed up on Wednesday, as the market ponders the durability of the Middle East ceasefire, while the Yen declined across the board as the BoJ’s Summary of Opinions suggests that the bank might leave its monetary tightening plans in the drawer for some time.
The risk appetite seen on Tuesday following the truce between Israel and Iran has eased on Wednesday. A report by the US Intelligence stated that Tehran’s plans to enrich uranium have been delayed for just some months, instead of “obliterated” as President Trump said, has left investors wondering about the durability of the ceasefire.
Beyond that, the Summary of Opinions of the last meeting by the Bank of Japan revealed that the uncertainty about the impact of Trump’s tariffs caused a divergence among policymakers, which is likely to delay the bank's monetary tightening plans.
Hopes of fed cuts remain alive
BoJ policymakers showed increasing concerns about the high economic uncertainties and the upside risks from inflation and called for maintaining the accommodative policy for some more time. One member considered that the bank should keep hiking rates despite the uncertain context.
In the US, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed his “wait and see” stance despite pressures from President Trump to cut rates.
The weak consumer sentiment data reñeased shortly afterwards, however, cemented hopes that the bank will cut rates twice this year, which are likely to keep the US Dollar’s upside attempts subdued.
Central banks FAQs
Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.
A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.
A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.
Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.1600 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is retreating to near 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. Markets trade with caution, despite the Isran-Israel ceasefire, lending fresh support to the US Dollar. Traders will take more cues from the ECB-speak and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate later in the day.
GBP/USD keeps range above 1.3600 ahead of BoE-speak
GBP/USD keeps moving back and forth in a tight range above 1.3600 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair is lacking a clear directional bias amid a cautious market mood and a renewed US Dollar upside. The BoE-speak and Powell's testimony are next in focus.
Gold price retains intraday positive bias; bulls seem non-committed amid mixed cues
Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday gains on Wednesday though it manages to hold comfortably above the $3,300 mark, over a two-week low touched the previous day. The optimism over the Israel-Iran ceasefire remains supportive of the positive risk tone and acts as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eye key breakouts
Bitcoin price continued to trade in green on Wednesday, having risen 5% over the previous two days. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied, approaching their key resistance levels, where a breakout would suggest further upside moves.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.