USD/JPY recovers from 153.60 as US Dollar stabilizes after soft US inflation-induced sell off

- USD/JPY bounces back from 153.60 as US Dollar attempts recovery.
- Investors' conviction over Fed to begin reducing interest rates from September has improved.
- The Japanese economy contracted at a faster pace in the first quarter of this year.
The USD/JPY finds buying interest after falling to the day’s low near 153.60 in Thursday’s European session. The asset recovers as the US Dollar stabilizes after a significant fall due to an expected decline in the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April, which boosted expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to start lowering interest rates from the September meeting.
On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that annual figures for headline and the core CPI declined to 3.4% and 3.6%, respectively as expected. This led to a sharp decline in the US Dollar Index (DXY) to monthly low around 104.00. However, the US Dollar seems stabilizing but further is still uncertain.
The CME Fedwatch tool shows that the probability for interest rates coming down from their current levels in September has improved to 73% from 69% recorded a week ago, exhibiting an increase in investors’ confidence in rate cuts. However, Fed policymakers are not expected to start endorsing rate cuts as a one-time decline in price pressures is insufficient to build conviction that inflation will sustainably decline to the 2% target.
Going forward, investors will focus on the US Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending May 10. The US Department of Labor is expected to show a decline in number of individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time to 220K from eight-month high of 231K, for the week ending May 3.
On the Japanese Yen front, weaker-than-expected preliminary Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data has raised concerns over the Bank of Japan’s plans to extend the policy-tightening cycle. The Japanese economy contracted at a faster pace of 0.5% from the consensus of 0.4%. In the last quarter of 2023, the economy remained stagnant.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|154.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.34
|Daily SMA50
|152.75
|Daily SMA100
|150.22
|Daily SMA200
|148.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.56
|Previous Daily Low
|154.69
|Previous Weekly High
|155.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.8
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 following Wednesday's rally
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0900 after registering impressive gains on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its peers following the CPI-inspired selloff as investors await mid-tier data releases and comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD corrects lower after testing 1.2700
Following Wednesday's upsurge, GBP/USD stretched higher and touched a fresh multi-week high at 1.2700 in the Asian session on Thursday. With the market focus shifting to US Jobless Claims data, the pair corrects lower in the European trading hours.
Gold finds resistance near $2,400, retreats toward $2,380
Gold advanced toward $2,400 on Wednesday as US Treasury bond yields pushed lower following the April inflation data. The modest rebound seen in yields combined with the US Dollar's resilience, however, causes XAU/USD to retreat toward $2,380 ahead of US data.
Bitcoin likely to return to all-time high of $73,949, QCP Capital says
Bitcoin (BTC) price is likely to rally back to $74,000 in the coming weeks, it's all-time high reached in March, riding on three bullish catalysts, according to crypto trading firm QCP Capital.
Dow Jones Industrial Average soars 350 points, sets new all-time high as rate cut hopes surge
The Dow Jones Industrial Average clipped into a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, gaining almost nine-tenths of a percent during the US market session after US Consumer Price Index inflation slipped further back.