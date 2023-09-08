USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, intervention fears cap the upside amid retreating USD

- USD/JPY attracts fresh buying following the release of the final GDP report from Japan.
- Intervention fears hold back bulls from placing fresh bets amid a modest USD downfall.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence suggests that the path of least resistance is to the upside.
The USD/JPY pair reverses an Asian session slide to the 146.60-146.55 region, representing the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and climbs to a fresh daily high in the last hour. Spot prices currently trade around the 147.25-147.20 area, nearly unchanged for the day, and for now, seem to have stalled this week's corrective pullback from the highest level since November 2022.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens across the board in reaction to a downward revision of the second quarter GDP growth and turns out to be a key factor that assists the USD/JPY pair to attract some dip-buying on the last day of the week. In fact, the world's third-largest economy expanded by a 4.8% annualized pace during the April-June period, down from the preliminary estimate of 6.0%. The data underscores the fragile state of Japan's economy and ensures that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy settings.
This, along with signs of stability in the equity markets, undermines the JPY's safe-haven status and lends support to the USD/JPY pair. That said, speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the foreign exchange market to lift the domestic currency should limit losses for the JPY. In fact, BoJ board member Junko Nakagawa said that the FX moves should reflect economic, and financial fundamentals and move stably. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from a six-month peak contributes to capping gains for the major.
The sentiment surrounding the USD, meanwhile, remains bullish in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer and bets for one more 25 bps lift-off in 2023. This marks a big divergence in comparison to a dovish stance adopted by the BoJ and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY is to the upside. Hence, any meaningful corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited in the absence of any relevant data from the US on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|147.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.12
|Daily SMA50
|143.48
|Daily SMA100
|141.04
|Daily SMA200
|137.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.88
|Previous Daily Low
|147.04
|Previous Weekly High
|147.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.44
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6400 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is attempting a bounce but remains capped below 0.6400 in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is underpinned by a fresh selling in the US Dollar, despite a risk-averse market environment on China worries.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0700 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is recovering ground above the 1.0700 level in the Asian session on Friday, as the US Dollar has come under fresh selling pressure alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
Gold extends gains around $1,920 on correction in US Dollar
Gold price extends its gains on the second successive day, trading higher around $1,920 a troy ounce. The price of the yellow metal is experiencing minor support due to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) after a three-day winning streak, which could be attributed to the correction in US Treasury yields.
Synthetix price rally attracts investors despite six-month high losses
Synthetix price has had a pretty good run these past seven days, leading the crypto market recovery. While the altcoin found interest on the social front, the investors did not disappoint when it came to on-chain behavior. But despite the cryptocurrency noting bullish behavior, many investors still faced losses due to their lack of patience.
The 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists
US stocks suffered a third consecutive daily decline as the 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists with Tech weighing after lower-than-expected weekly jobless claims, which fell below the 2019 average.