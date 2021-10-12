USD/JPY records fresh yearly high above 113.50 ahead of US CPI, FOMC minutes

- USD/JPY continues to accelerate gains for the third straight session on Wednesday.
- US dollar at fresh yearly highs above 94.50 boosting prospects for USD/JPY.
- US Inflation, hawkish Fed members, and FOMC minutes steal the spotlight.
USD/JPY prints fresh daily gains on Wednesday in the early Asian trading session. The pair started higher this Monday and the momentum is still carried on the back of a firmer US dollar. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 113.58, up 0.02% for the day.
The hawkish comments from Fed’s officials strengthened the US Fed’s stance on November tapering although recent economic data tell a different story. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he support November tapering along with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. The greenback remains supported at the higher level, pushing USD/JPY toward fresh 2021 highs.
The US Consumer Inflation Expectations came at 5.3% in September, rising for the 11th straight month whereas the number of job openings fell more than expected in August. Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded the growth in the US economy from 7% in July to 6%. The US benchmark T-bond yields trade lower at 1.57% in response to the factors, but the US dollar remained unfazed.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen remained on the backfoot after the recent data revealed a drop in Japan’s Business Mood. The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufactures fell to 16 in October from 18 in the previous month.
As for now, traders are waiting for Japan’s Machine Orders, US Core Inflation Rate, and FOMC Minutes to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|113.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.79
|Daily SMA50
|110.25
|Daily SMA100
|110.17
|Daily SMA200
|108.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.41
|Previous Daily Low
|112.16
|Previous Weekly High
|112.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.82
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|112.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|112.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|111.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bravest bears seeking lower lows still
EUR/USD has seen a tremendous sell-off throughout Sep to date. The price has fallen from a fractal weekly high of 1.1909 to fresh lows at 1.1524 and into territory not traded in since July 2020. At this juncture, the price is not far off from the weekly 9 March candle's high of 1.1496.
GBP/USD glides inside symmetrical triangle, 1.3580 support remains critical
GBP/USD edges lower on Wednesday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near 1.3650 inside the symmetrical triangle. Downside needs validation below 1.3580, MACD holds in the oversold zone.
Gold idles critical support, $1,720/1,800 eyed
The price of gold is higher by some 0.38% around the close of Wall Street as US equities plummet. Meanwhile, the carry trade and commodity currencies are taking up the top leader boards, where rate hikes are now being priced in.
Shiba Inu price has one-way ticket toward $0.00003500
Shiba Inu price action is still in a bull run since the end of September. After a bullish spike in SHIB price, some profit-taking occurred, and the price started to fade. Bulls kept their cards close to their chest and saw their bull run restored in full with $0.00003535 as target.
Trading US Inflation with EUR/USD: Five scenarios, market bias and levels to watch
To taper or not to taper, and by how much? Those are the questions for the Federal Reserve and for the dollar – and the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) for September can provide some answers.