- USD/JPY recovers ground after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for August beats expectations, coming in at 54.5 versus the anticipated 52.5.
- US Treasury bond yields surge, with the 10-year note rate gaining 10 basis points to 4.296%, as traders reconsider a November rate hike by the Fed.
- Japanese officials weigh options amid currency speculation; traders should be aware of the 148.00/150.00 range.
The Greenback (USD) recovered some lost ground against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday after data from the United States (US) surprised the markets. That triggered a jump in the USD/JPY, which traders volatile at around 147.30/98, remains negative.
USD/JPY remains volatile after surprising US ISM report; rising US bond yields
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed the Non-Manufacturing PMI for August, also called services, which showed that business activity is gaining traction. The reading came at 54.5 from the 52.5 expected and above July’s 52.7. The price index subcomponent rose by 58.9 in August from 56.8 in July.
Even though the latest measures of inflation depict the US Federal Reserve (Fed) job is on track to achieve its 2% goal, the latest report of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, PCE, rose by 3.3% in July, a minor setback on its task. Given that and the last ISM report, traders put back on the table a 25 basis point rate hike in November, which would witness the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) reaching the 5.50%-5.75% range.
Consequently, US Treasury bond yields soared, with the 10-year benchmark note rate at 4.296%, gains 10 basis points, while the US Dollar Index reached a seven-month high of 105.024, up 0.21%.
The USD/JPY trimmed some losses after news from the Asian session witnessed Japanese officials considering options amid currency speculation. Hence, market participants and authorities would greatly scrutinize the 148.00/150.00 range, so caution is warranted before placing fresh, long bets on the pair.
The Japanese economic docket would feature a speech by the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Nakagawa. On the US front, unemployment claims and speeches by a slew of Fed officials could give some direction on the US central bank’s monetary policy path.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY remains upward biased, and it might test the 148.00 figure if not for Japanese authorities threatening to intervene in the FX markets to propel its currency. The next resistance would be the November 1 daily high at 148.82. On the downside, risks emerge at last week’s high-turned support at 147.37, followed by the 147.00 mark. A breach of the latter will expose the Tenkan-Senat 146.12.
USD/JPY Price Action - Daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|147.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.8
|Daily SMA50
|143.36
|Daily SMA100
|140.78
|Daily SMA200
|136.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.8
|Previous Daily Low
|146.41
|Previous Weekly High
|147.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.44
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
