- Sovereign bond yields drop after central bank meetings.
- Risk appetite deteriorates after Wall Street’s opening bell.
- USD/JPY remains above key technical area above 128.00.
The USD/JPY dropped further on Thursday and bottomed at 128.07, reaching the lowest level in two weeks. It remained above 128.00 and trimmed losses after US markets opened.
The move-off lows took place amid a deterioration in market sentiment that offered support to the greenback across the board. The pair is back above 128.50, still down for the day, on its way to the third consecutive daily loss.
Bonds rally, yen benefits
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both raised key interest rates by 50 basis points as expected. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised it rate by 25 basis points. Central bankers showed more optimism in the economy. Powell signalled at more rate hikes to bring the rate to “appropriately restrictive”. The ECB announced it intends to raise by 50 bps in March.
Following the announcements, sovereign bonds rose, favoring the Japanese Yen across the board. The US 10-year yield fell to as low as 3.33%, the lowest in two weeks, before rebounding to 3.37%. The German 10-year yield stands at 2.10%, down 6.70% for the day. The 10-year UK bond yields drops 5.95% at 3.09%.
Despite USD/JPY moving off lows, the Yen is trading at daily highs across the board. The US Dollar has risen sharply during the last hours, erasing most of the FOMC losses.
US data was offset by central banks on Thursday but on Friday the Non-farm payroll report is due and will be watched closely. Data released on Thursday showed Initial Jobless Claims fell unexpectable to 183K, the lowest level since April. Factory Orders rose 1.8% in December, below the expected 2.2%.
Levels to watch
The USD/JPY was able to hold above 128.00, a key technical level. The US dollar needs to regain the 129.10 area in order to gain support. Above the next resistance stands at 129.80 followed by the weekly high at 130.55.
A consolidation under 128.00 would increase the bearish pressure, exposing the next support seen at 127.55.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|128.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.14
|Daily SMA50
|133.17
|Daily SMA100
|139.05
|Daily SMA200
|136.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.41
|Previous Daily Low
|128.54
|Previous Weekly High
|131.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.02
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0900 on Lagarde remarks
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0900. Despite the European Central Bank's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD at fresh weekly lows despite 50 bps BOE hike
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and retreated below 1.2300. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold falls below $1,920 as US Dollar gathers strength
Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and declined below $1,920. The US Dollar stages a rebound after having suffered heavy losses late Wednesday and weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays below 3.4%, possibly limiting the pair's downside for the time being.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.