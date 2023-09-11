USD/JPY rebounds from 146.00 as impact of BoJ Ueda’s hawkish remark starts fading

Share:

USD/JPY finds an intermediate support near 146.00 as the impact the BoJ Ueda’s hawkish remark starts easing.

The USD index corrected from a fresh six-month high near 105.00 Fed policymakers supported keeping the interest rate policy steady.

Fed Goolsbee said the central bank is aiming to push the economy to a “golden path,”.

The USD/JPY pair discovers support near 146.00 after a vertical sell-off that was inspired by hawkish remarks from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda this weekend. The asset finds intermediate support as the impact of discussions about an exit from a negative interest rate stance starts fading.

S&P500 futures generated decent gains in the London session, portraying an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. The appeal for risk-sensitive assets improved on Monday as China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August accelerated.

BoJ Ueda said in an interview with Yomiuri newspaper that the BOJ could have enough data by year-end to determine whether it can end negative rates. The achievement of a sustainable inflation target of 2% could allow the BoJ to exit from the decade-long ultra-loose interest rates.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) corrected a bit after a fresh six-month high near 105.00 on Monday as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers supported for keeping the current interest rate policy unchanged for September due to falling inflation and a bleak economic outlook.

Broadly, the US Dollar remains resilient as Chicago Fed Bank President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank is aiming to push the economy to a “golden path,” meaning a situation where inflation recedes without triggering a recession.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be released on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT. As per the consensus, headline inflation expanded at a significantly higher pace of 0.5% while core CPI that excludes volatile oil and food prices remained steady against the July pace of 0.2% in both segments.