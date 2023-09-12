- USD/JPY climbs to 147.20, up 0.43%, after BoJ Governor Ueda hints at ending negative interest rates.
- US 10-year Treasury yield holds steady at 4.292%, bolstering the dollar ahead of crucial August inflation data.
- Market anticipates Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise from 3.2% to 3.6% YoY, potentially influencing Fed rate decisions.
The Greenback (USD) stages a comeback against the Japanese Yen (JPY) following hawkish remarks by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda over the weekend, as he spoke on the removal of negative interest rates. Hence, the USD/JPY retreated, but as Tuesday’s North American session began, the pair is exchanging hands at 147.20, gaining 0.43% after hitting a weekly low of 145.89.
Greenback gains ground against the Yen following hawkish remarks by BoJ governors, awaiting key US inflation numbers
A risk-off impulse and firm US Treasury bond yields are backing the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the release of August inflation data in the United States. The US 10-year benchmark note sits at 4.292%, unchanged compared to yesterday, contrary to the American Dollar (USD), as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six peers, prints solid gains of 0.30% at 104.83 after dropping to a four-day low of 104.42.
During the weekend, BoJ Governor Ueda said the bank could end its negative policy rate if inflation sustainably hits its 2% inflation target. After his remarks, the JPY strengthened against most G8 FX currencies, while the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield reached 0.70%.
Nevertheless, most JPY gains have been erased as market participants assessed Ueda’s remarks.
On the US front, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release August’s inflation data on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to jump from 3.2% to 3.6% YoY, while core CPI to drop from 4.7% to 4.3%. A higher-than-expected inflation reading would reignite speculations about another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
For the Fed’s upcoming meeting on September 21, money market futures expect no change to the Federal Fund Rates (FFR). For the November meeting, investors saw the FFR at around 5.48%, 15 bps above the effective FFR, as shown in the picture below.
Federal Reserve Interest Rate Probabilities
Source: Financialsource
In other data, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) revealed that the Small Business Optimism Index fell to 91.3 in August from an eight-month high of 91.9 in July.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, Monday’s price action formed a hammer that breached the Tenkan-Sen line but ended the session at around 146.50s. If the USD/JPY achieves a new weekly high above 147.27, further confirmed with a daily close, the pair’s next stop would be the year-to-date (YTD) high of 147.87 before challenging the 148.00 mark. Downside risks would emerge with a daily close below the Tenkan-Sen line at 146.15.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|146.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.32
|Daily SMA50
|143.59
|Daily SMA100
|141.3
|Daily SMA200
|137.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.84
|Previous Daily Low
|145.9
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
