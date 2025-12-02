The USD/JPY pair attracts some buyers to around 155.85, snapping the three-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) recovers some lost ground against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as traders gear up for upcoming key US data releases.

The Greenback edges higher amid risk-on sentiment on Wednesday. However, the potential upside seems limited after a report that White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has emerged as the frontrunner to be the next Federal Reserve (Fed) chair. Hassett is seen as a close ally who supports US President Donald Trump's call for quicker and deeper interest rate reduction to stimulate the economy. This, in turn, could undermine the USD against the JPY.

Furthermore, the weaker-than-expected US Manufacturing PMI released on Monday heaps pressure on the US central bank to cut interest rates this month. Fed funds futures are currently pricing nearly an 87% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the Fed's next meeting on December 10, compared with a 63% odds a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Rising Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike bets might lift the JPY and act as a headwind for the pair. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated on Monday that the Japanese central bank remains on track to raise interest rates further if prices and the economy continue to unfold as expected. Ueda added that the likelihood of the BoJ’s baseline scenario for growth and inflation being realized is gradually increasing.