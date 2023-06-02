USD/JPY rebound prods 139.00 amid steady yields, cautious mood ahead of US NFP

- USD/JPY snaps four-day downtrend with mild gains at weekly low.
- Market’s consolidation ahead of US NFP, lack of major data/events elsewhere allows Yen pair bears to take a breather.
- Receding hawkish Fed bets highlight today’s US jobs report, downbeat statistics can please Yen buyers.
USD/JPY pares weekly losses around 138.85-90 during early Friday’s boring session as traders await the US jobs report amid a light calendar in Japan. Adding strength to the market’s inaction could be the mixed feelings about the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) of late, as well as the inactive bond market by the press time.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields prints the first daily gain in six as it bounces off a two-week low to 3.61% by the press time whereas the two-year counterpart steadies near the weekly bottom surrounding 4.35% following a three-day downtrend. It should be noted that the S&P500 Futures remain mildly positive despite the upbeat performance of Wall Street.
On the other hand, the US Dollar weakness is the biggest catalyst to favor the Yen buyers. That said, US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around 103.56 by the press time, after falling the most in a month while reversing from the highest levels since mid-March the previous day.
If we trace the main culprits for the USD’s fall, the market’s pricing of the Fed rate hike and cautious optimism about China, as well as the US debt ceiling agreement seem to gain major attention. It should be noted that interest rate futures suggest the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike dropped, from 17 basis points (bps) in June on Wednesday to 7 bps on Thursday. Behind the reduction in the hawkish Fed bets are the recently mixed US data and an absence of strong Fed talks.
Talking about the data, US ADP Employment Change eased to 278K in May from 291K prior (revised) but crossed the 170K market forecasts. On the same line, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose past 230K prior to 232K, versus 235K expected. Further, US ISM Manufacturing PMI eased to 46.9 in May compared to 47.0 anticipated and 47.1 previous readings whereas S&P Global Manufacturing PMI softened to 48.4 from 48.5 prior. Additionally, the US Employment Cost Index eased while the consumer sentiment gauge improved but the details were unimpressive.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard recently published an analysis wherein the Fed hawk accepts that the prospects for continued disinflation are good but not guaranteed, and continued vigilance is required.
At home, higher inflation numbers and Retail Trade data, published earlier in the week, pushes the Bank of Japan (BoJ) towards higher rates even if the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Thursday, it is “too early for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to tighten monetary policy as re-anchoring inflation expectations to its 2% target will take time.
Moving on, monthly US employment clues and the last round of the Fed talks ahead of the pre-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) blackout period for policymakers will be eyed closely for clear directions. Forecasts suggest the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to ease to 190K from 253K prior while the Unemployment Rate is also expected to increase to 3.5% from 3.4%. It should be noted that the US Senate’s passage of the debt-ceiling bill and the avoidance of the default woes should also be eyed for a clear guide.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest rebound, the USD/JPY pair remains below the 10-DMA immediate hurdle of around 139.50, which in turn joins the bearish MACD signals and steady RSI (14) line to keep the pair sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|138.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.61
|Daily SMA50
|135.13
|Daily SMA100
|133.84
|Daily SMA200
|137.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.95
|Previous Daily Low
|138.43
|Previous Weekly High
|140.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.49
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls stay in the game and eye higher before correction
AUD/USD advanced mid-week and extended the gains on Thursday´s New York session as the US Dollar tumbled. AUD was helped by better China factory data and due to the hopes that the Federal Reserve will pause the rate hike.
EUR/USD bulls need validation from 100-day EMA and US NFP
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0760 during Friday’s sluggish Asian session, after rising the most in nearly two months the previous day. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the pre-NFP consolidation amid a cautious mood and a light calendar, as well as mixed technical catalysts.
Gold eyes a sustained break above $1,980 amid chaos over Fed’s rate guidance
Gold price has sensed marginal selling pressure after failing to sustain above the crucial resistance of $1,980.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal showed a solid upside on Thursday, capitalizing efficiently on a sell-off in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Token unlocks trouble the market despite the events’ role in project stability
Token unlocks help maneuver volatility in the market as the releases bring opportunities for increased liquidity and, therefore, potential gains. Nevertheless, akin to the laws of demand and supply, the events lead to a fall in crypto prices for some assets.
The June rate hike needle has been moved precipitously lower
Even though equity market investors had, for the most part, looked through the debt ceiling drama, US stocks still rallied in relief rally fashion as investors revelled after perhaps one of the most significant economic downside risks of the year had been skirted.