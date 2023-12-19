USD/JPY rally loses steam right below the 145.00 resistance area

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
Share:

 

  • The Dollar capitalizes on Yen's weakness after BoJ´s dovish statement.
  • The BoJ crushes hopes of an exit from its ultra-loose policy and hints at further easing if needed.
  • USD/JPY broader trend remains bearish while below 145.00.


The US Dollar rallied during most of Tuesday´s European market session after the Bank of Japan disappointed investors with an unexpectedly dovish monetary statement. The pair, however, has found resistance at the 145.00 area before pulling back to the mid-range of 144.00. 

The Bank of Japan reaffirmed its ultra-loose monetary policy and suggested the possibility of additional easing as, according to Governor Ueda, the outlook on inflation remains uncertain. These comments sent the Yen tumbling against its main peers.

USD/JPY Technical analysis

From a technical perspective, the pair has covered the expanding wedge formed during the last month it might need an additional impulse to breach the falling trendline support from mid-November highs.

In the calendar today, the US Construction activity is the main event today. Traders will be looking at Friday´s data with a special interest in the USPCE Prices Index for more info about the Fed´s rate path.

A clear break above 145.00 would increase bullish pressure towards 146.50 and 147.45. On the downside, support levels remain at 142.35 and 141.00.

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USDJPY chart
 

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 144.57
Today Daily Change 1.65
Today Daily Change % 1.15
Today daily open 142.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 146.39
Daily SMA50 148.64
Daily SMA100 147.64
Daily SMA200 142.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 143.16
Previous Daily Low 142.07
Previous Weekly High 146.59
Previous Weekly Low 140.94
Previous Monthly High 151.91
Previous Monthly Low 146.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 142.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 142.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 141.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 144.45

 

 

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds positive ground above 0.6730, eyes on US GDP data

AUD/USD holds positive ground above 0.6730, eyes on US GDP data

The AUD/USD trades on a stronger note during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair snaps its two-day losing streak on the day despite the upbeat US economic data and the modest rebound in the US Dollar. AUD/USD trades near 0.6732, up 0.10% on the day.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD slides below 1.0950 as Dollar strengthens

EUR/USD slides below 1.0950 as Dollar strengthens

EUR/USD fell below 1.0950 as the US Dollar gained momentum amid a deterioration in market sentiment. Wall Street suffered heavy losses, bolstering demand for the Greenback. Economic data scheduled for Thursday includes US Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed.

EUR/USD News

Gold consolidates gains and threatens the 20-day SMA

Gold consolidates gains and threatens the 20-day SMA

The XAU/USD sees a downward shift to around the $2030 level, highlighting a 0.55% decline. US yields show weakness, which may limit the downside for the metal. Markets are bracing for Friday's inflation data, which is likely to set the pace of the price dynamics for the short term.

Gold News

Ripple CEO says the company will have a “compliance-first mindset” in 2024; XRP price recovers

Ripple CEO says the company will have a “compliance-first mindset” in 2024; XRP price recovers

Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.

Read more

US: Confidence surges after consumers are visited by three spirits

US: Confidence surges after consumers are visited by three spirits

Consumer confidence rose in December to a five-month high of 110.7. The consensus-shattering outturn comes amid falling unemployment and lower gas prices and in particular as the stock market has climbed higher.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures