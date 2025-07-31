USD/JPY rallies further, nears 150.00 on the aftermath of BoJ’s decision

- The Yen extends losses to fresh multi-week lows as the BoJ decision disappointed investors.
- Ueda cast doubts about a rate hike in the coming months and sent the Yen lower.
- Investors will be observing US PCE Inflation today for further clues on the Fed's monetary policy.
The US Dollar keeps marching higher against a vulnerable Japanese Yen on Thursday as the Bank of Japan’s Governour, Kazuo Ueda, cooled hopes of immediate rate hikes, following the bank’s monetary policy decision.
The BoJ maintained its key interest rate at 0.5%, as widely expected, and Ueda reiterated the bank’s commitment to keep tightening its monetary policy but failed to give any further clues about the timing of the next rate hike.
The Yen weakens as BoJ Ueda’s comments fall to the dovish side
Ueda raised inflation projections but assessed that trade uncertainty remains elevated, despite the recent pact with the US, and called for patience to assess the economic impact of US tariffs.
The bank’s chief also affirmed that the Yen is not “deviating much from the BoJ’s view,” suggesting that the bank is comfortable with a weaker JPY and curbing hopes of an immediate rate hike further. The Japanese currency declined against its main peers after Ueda’s press release.
chief
The USD, on the other hand, remains buoyed by a combination of solid macroeconomic figures, heightened expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer, and recent trade deals, which, according to the market reaction, have been more beneficial to the US than to its trading partners.
The focus today is on the US PCE Prices Index, the Fed’s inflation gauge of choice, which is expected to confirm that price pressures remain sticky above the 2% target, strengthening the case for the Fed’s hawkish stance.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1450 ahead of German/ US inflation data
EUR/USD consolidates the latest recovery near 1.1450 in the European session on Thursday. The pair draws support from a decent US Dollar pullback across the board amid uncertainty over US-China trade talks. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the German and US inflation data.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3250 amid a broad US Dollar retreat
GBP/USD keeps the green near 1.3250 in European trading on Thursday, reversing a part of Wednesday's decline to two-month lows. The renewed downside in the US Dollar allows a tepid bounce in the pair but traders stay cautious ahead of the US PCE inflation and Jobless Claims data due later in the day.
Gold price looks to build on recovery beyond $3,300 ahead of US PCE Price Index
Gold price clings to modest recovery gains through the early European session on Thursday and is now looking to extend the intraday positive momentum beyond the $3,300 mark. The US Dollar drifts lower as traders opt to take some profits off the table following the previous day's hawkish Federal Reserve-inspired rally to a two-month peak.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM flashes bullish potential as accumulation zone emerges
Stellar price trades within a bullish pennant pattern at $0.42 at the time of writing on Thursday, hinting at a potential bullish continuation. On-chain and derivatives data suggest sidelined retail traders may be creating room for smart money accumulation, while positive funding rates and rising bullish bets add to the bullish case.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.