TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

 USD/JPY rallies beyond 152.50 on speculation about Japan's stimulus

  • The US Dollar rallies for the fifth consecutive day against the Yen and hits fresh highs of 152.60
  • News reports about a USD 90 billion package in Japan are adding pressure on a weak Yen.
  • Later today, Japan's National CPI is expected to show that inflation accelerated in September.
 USD/JPY rallies beyond 152.50 on speculation about Japan's stimulus
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar keeps heading north against a weaker Japanese Yen on Thursday. The pair appreciates for the fourth consecutive day, reaching two-week highs near 152.60 at the time of writing, as the market speculates with the introduction of a large stimulus program to boost the Japanese economy.

Reuters, citing a government document, reported on Thursday that Japan’s new cabinet is considering a USD 90 billion package to mitigate the impact of rising prices on households. This plan would come after a similar one approved last year and is expected to stress the country’s already strained public finances.

Concerns about Japan's public finances

The news has put additional pressure on a weak Japanese Yen, which is falling sharply since the nomination of the fiscal-dove Sanae Takaichi as the new prime minister. Takaichi, a former aide of former PM Shinzo Abe, is expected to boost government spending and hamper the Bank of Japan’s monetary tightening plans.

The US Dollar, on the other hand, remains moderately bid on Thursday as fresh trade frictions between the US and China have dampened risk appetite, increasing support for safe-havens. Greenback upside momentum, however, remains fragile ahead of the US CPI release, due on Friday. The sharp USD/JPY rally is mainly due to Yen weakness.

Later today, the Japanese Statistics Bureau will release September's national CPI, which is expected to show that inflationary pressures keep growing. This would endorse the BoJ's plans to keep raising interest rates and might provide some support to the Yen.

Economic Indicator

National Consumer Price Index (YoY)

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households nationwide. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Oct 23, 2025 23:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: -

Previous: 2.7%

Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan

Economic Indicator

National CPI ex Fresh Food (YoY)

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households nationwide excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Oct 23, 2025 23:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 2.9%

Previous: 2.7%

Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD ticks lower to near 1.1600 in the European trading session on Thursday. The pair faces slight selling pressure as the US Dollar regains ground after Wednesday’s corrective pullback. A softer risk tone revives the haven demand for the Greenback amid renewed geopolitical and trade tensions. 

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar upside. Markets remain risk-averse amid fresh US-China tensions and US sanctions on Russian crude. Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling bears the brunt of increased BoE December rate cut bets. 

Gold rises as markets turn cautious ahead of key US CPI inflation release

Gold rises as markets turn cautious ahead of key US CPI inflation release

Gold price edges higher above $4,100 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The ongoing US government shutdown and geopolitical tensions boost the Gold price, as it is viewed as a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty. 

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund tied to multiple digital currencies. The move marks a pivotal moment for the firm’s expansion into digital assets, even as regulatory progress slows amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 on Thursday, avoiding further losses below this psychological level. Technically, the PI token approaches the apex of the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, while on-chain data could provide tailwinds to tilt the breakout on the upside. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers